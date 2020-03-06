Tire Vulcanizer Market Size, Status, Global Outlook 2020 To 2025

The Tire Vulcanizer Market recently published a Global Market research study with more than 100 industry informative desk and Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed TOC on “Tire Vulcanizer Market”.

Kobelco, Herbert, ThyssenKrupp, Mitsubishi, Guilin Rubber Machinery, McNeil & NRM, Continental FMF, Fujian Sino-Rubber Machinery, Greatoo Inc., HF Group, Yiyang Rubber & Plastics Machinery Group, Doublestar Group, Hua’ao Tyre Equipment Technology, Shandong Linglong, Guangzhou SCUT Bestry Technology, among others.

According to this study, over the next five years the Tire Vulcanizer market will register a 1.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 1435 million by 2025, from $ 1354.6 million in 2019.

Vulcanizer is mainly used for the vulcanization processing of various rubber products, rubber belt, slab rubber, etc., considered as the advanced hot-pressing equipment for compression moulding of thermosetting plastics. Tire Vulcanizer as advanced hot-pressing equipment for thermosetting plastic compression moulding is mainly used for vulcanization processing of a variety of rubber products. According to the transmission system, tire curing press is mainly divided into mechanical curing press and hydraulic curing press.

The marketization degree enhances unceasingly for Tire Vulcanizer market in recent years, most of the electroacoustic company has been involved in international competition. Due to both the electro-acoustic industry technology-intensive and labour-intensive industry characteristics, Tire Vulcanizer manufacturing is undergoing a massive industrial transfer in the international scope. Production centre has been transferred from Europe, USA, Japan a to China. However, affected by the policy, China’s market share decreased in recent years. Relatively speaking, Europe and Japan are relatively stable.

The Entry Barrier of that industry is relatively high, as a consequence, there is a comprehensive obstacle in technology strength, certification, economies of scale and cost control ability, etc.. As the hydraulic curing press accelerates its replacement of mechanical curing press, the latters capacity utilization is lower than the formers in China. In the future, hydraulic curing press will completely replace mechanical curing press, whose capacity will gradually be eliminated.

Mechanical vulcanizer, Hydraulic vulcanizer

Car Tire, OTR Tire, Others

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico).

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy).

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

