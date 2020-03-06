Penetration Testing Market Enhancement, Growth, Demand and Developments by 2025; Rapid7, Inc., CA Technologies(Veracode), Hewlett Packard Enterprise

The Global Report Of Penetration Testing Industry The Company Profiles, Product Applications, Types And Segments, Capacity, Production Value, And Market Shares For Each And Every Company. The Report Monitors 2020 to 2025 Market Development Trends Of Penetration Testing Market Report And Analysis Of Demand, Consumption-Production And Market Trends.

In 2018, the global Penetration Testing market size was USD 920 million and the market is expected to reach USD 2.42 billion by the end of 2025, along with a CAGR of 14.9% during 2019 to 2025.

Top Companies in the Global Penetration Testing Market are

Synopsys(Cigital), Acunetix, Checkmarx, Qualys, Inc., Rapid7, Inc., CA Technologies(Veracode), Hewlett Packard Enterprise, IBM, Whitehat Security, Trustwave Holdings, Inc., Contrast Security, Portswigger Ltd., Wireshark, Netsparker Limited and Others.

The threat of cyber attacks has led to an increase of simulated and controlled cyber security evaluations of IT infrastructures. Such evaluations are frequently referred to as penetration testing.

Market Overview

Penetration Testing market is relatively fragmented with fierce competition. In Synopsys(Cigital) is the world leading player in global Penetration Testing market with the market share of 7.50%.

The top 14 listed companies accounted for 56% of the revenue market share in 2017.

North America, Europe and Asia Pacific are the largest dowmstream regions, occupied about 93% of market share, in terms of volume. More than 34% of Penetration Testing products/service were put into the North America market. In 2023, While Asia Pacific market is expected to being the biggest market with market share of 35.96%.

This report segments the market on the basis of Types are Network Penetration Testing, Web & Wireless Penetration Testing, Social Engineering Penetration Testing, Cloud Infrastructure Penetration Testing and Other.

On The basis Of Application, the market is segmented into are Small and Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises and Other.

Regions covered By Penetration Testing Market Report 2019 To 2025 are

North America (The United States, Canada, and Mexico), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Others), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, and Rest of Europe), Central & South America (Brazil, and Rest of South America), and Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa and Other).

Impact of the Penetration Testing market report is

– Comprehensive evaluation of all opportunities and risks in the market.

– Penetration Testing market ongoing developments and significant occasions.

– Detailed study of business techniques for development of the market-driving players.

– Conclusive study about the improvement plot of market for approaching years.

– Top to bottom appreciation of market-express drivers, targets and major littler scale markets.

– Favorable impression inside imperative mechanical and publicize latest examples striking the market.