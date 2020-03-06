Smart Agriculture/Farming Market 2019 Disclosing Latest Trends and Advancement Outlook 2025; AGCO Corporation, Agribotix LLC, Argus Control Systems Ltd.

The Global Report Of Smart Agriculture/Farming Industry The Company Profiles, Product Applications, Types And Segments, Capacity, Production Value, And Market Shares For Each And Every Company. The Report Monitors 2020 to 2025 Market Development Trends Of Smart Agriculture/Farming Market Report And Analysis Of Demand, Consumption-Production And Market Trends.

The global Smart Agriculture/Farming market size was valued at USD 7.53 billion in 2018 and the market is projected to grow at a CAGR of around 15.0% during the forecast period 2019 to 2025.

Top Companies in the Global Smart Agriculture/Farming Market are

Ag Leader Technology, AgJunction, Inc., AGCO Corporation, Agribotix LLC, Argus Control Systems Ltd., Autonomous Solutions, Inc., BouMatic Robotic B.V., CropMetrics LLC, CNH Industrial, CLASS, CropZilla Software, Inc., DICKEY-john Corporation, Drone Deploy, DeLaval International AB, Deere and Company, Farm Edge, Inc., Grownetics, Inc., GEA Group, Gamaya, Granular, Inc., Raven Industries, Inc., SST Development Group, Inc., Trimble, Inc., The Climate Corporation, Topcon Corporation and Others.

Smart Farming is a farming management concept using modern technology to increase the quantity and quality of agricultural products. Farmers in the 21st century have access to GPS, soil scanning, data management, and Internet of Things technologies.

This report segments the market on the basis of Types are Hardware, Software, Services and Other.

On The basis Of Application, the market is segmented into are Precision Farming, Livestock Monitoring, Smart Greenhouse and Other.

Regions covered By Smart Agriculture/Farming Market Report 2019 To 2025 are

North America (The United States, Canada, and Mexico), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Others), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, and Rest of Europe), Central & South America (Brazil, and Rest of South America), and Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa and Other).

