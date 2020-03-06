Bacillus Subtilis Market Size, Status and Industry Outlook During 2019 to 2025; Tonglu Huifeng, Kernel Bio-tech, Wuhan Nature’s Favour

The Global Report Of Bacillus Subtilis Industry The Company Profiles, Product Applications, Types And Segments, Capacity, Production Value, And Market Shares For Each And Every Company. The Report Monitors 2020 to 2025 Market Development Trends Of Bacillus Subtilis Market Report And Analysis Of Demand, Consumption-Production And Market Trends.

The global Bacillus Subtilis Market size will increase to 95 Million US$ by 2025, from 49 Million US$ in 2018, also is growing at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period 2019 to 2025.

Top Companies in the Global Bacillus Subtilis Market are

Bayer, Basf, Qunlin, Jocanima, Tonglu Huifeng, Kernel Bio-tech, Wuhan Nature’s Favour, Agrilife, Real IPM, ECOT China and Others.

Bacillus subtilis, known also as the hay bacillus or grass bacillus, is a Gram-positive, catalase-positive bacterium, found in soil and the gastrointestinal tract of ruminants and humans. A member of the genus Bacillus, B. subtilis is rod-shaped, and can form a tough, protective endospore, allowing it to tolerate extreme environmental.

Market Overview

The global average sales price of Bacillus Subtilis is in the decreasing trend, from 5.7 USD/Kg in 2011 to 5.1 USD/Kg in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of Bacillus Subtilis includes_100 Billion CFU/g, 100-300 Billion CFU/g and _300 Billion CFU/g. The proportion of_100 Billion CFU/g in 2016 is about 51.7%, and the proportion of 100-300 Billion CFU/g is about 39.6%.

Bacillus Subtilis is widely used in Feed Additives, Pesticide and Other. The most proportion of Bacillus Subtilis is used in Feed Additives, and the sales market share in 2016 is about 50.9%.

This report segments the market on the basis of Types are <100 Billion CFU/g, 100-300 Billion CFU/g, >300 Billion CFU/g and Other.

On The basis Of Application, the market is segmented into are Feed Additives, Pesticide and Other.

Regions covered By Bacillus Subtilis Market Report 2019 To 2025 are

North America (The United States, Canada, and Mexico), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Others), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, and Rest of Europe), Central & South America (Brazil, and Rest of South America), and Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa and Other).

