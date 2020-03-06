Feed Phosphate Market Analysis and Precise Outlook – Fosfitalia Group (Italy), J. R. Simplot Company (US), Quimpac S.A. (Peru)

The Feed Phosphate Market Research Report Forecast 2019-2025 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. This Feed Phosphate Market study provides comprehensive data on aspects of competitive intelligence, market research, strategy, planning, pricing and forecasting that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

Global Feed Phosphate market size will increase to 8210 Million US$ by 2025, from 6160 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period.

The major key players covered in this report: The Mosaic Company (US), Phosphea (France), Nutrien Ltd. (Canada), OCP Group (Morocco), Yara International ASA (Norway), EuroChem Group AG (Switzerland), PhosAgro (Russia), Ecophos Group (Belgium), Fosfitalia Group (Italy), J. R. Simplot Company (US), Quimpac S.A. (Peru), Sichuan Lomon Corporation (China), Sinochem Yunlong Co., Ltd. (China), Wengfu Group (China), Rotem Turkey (Turkey).

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

Phosphoric Acid and Calcium Carbonate are the main raw materials. Feed Phosphate mainly contains dicalcium phosphate and monocalcium phosphate. Dicalcium phosphate is the product type and the market share reached 69.15% in 2016. Feed Phosphate is widely applied in livestock, poultry and aquaculture. Dicalcium phosphate is the main product for livestock, poultry and monocalcium phosphate is popular for aquaculture. The production of Feed Phosphate increased from 11392.5 K MT in 2012 to 14123.1 K MT in 2016, with a CARG of nearly 5.52 %. The manufacturers are concentrated in China, North America, Europe, South America and Asia (Ex. China). China is the largest production region, with the share of 38.22%, the second in Europe, with the share of 16.03%, the third and fourth are South America and North America, with the shares of 15.14% and 14.62%.

This report segments the global Feed Phosphate Market based on Types are:

Dicalcium Phosphate, Monocalcium Phosphate, Others.

Based on Application, the Global Feed Phosphate Market is Segmented into:

Livestock, Poultry, Aquaculture, Others.

In March 2018, The Mosaic Company acquired the Vale Fertilizantes (a Brazilian fertilizer company that has five phosphate mines), thereby enhancing the company’s market access in the Brazilian feed phosphates market.

In January 2018, Agrium (Canada) and Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc. (Canada), merged together to form a new company by the name of Nutrien Ltd.; this helped in synergizing the assets of both the companies.

In November 2017, EuroChem Group AG announced the official inauguration of its new subsidiary in Bulgaria, known as EuroChem Agro Bulgaria. This move was expected to expand its distribution footprint in the country and more widely in the south of Eastern Europe.

In October 2014, Ecophos Group signed an MoU with the authority of the Grand Port Maritime de Dunkerque (France) to build a new dicalcium feed phosphate production plant in France as part of its development strategy in Europe.

In November 2017, after the acquisition of Vale Fertilizantes (Brazil), The Mosaic Company also acquired Vale’s 45% ownership of the Miski Mayo (Peru), a phosphate mining company, in which it already had 30% ownership, making it the majority owner and operating partner of the joint venture with Mitsu (Japan).

In October 2016, Ecophos Group signed a joint venture agreement with the Evergrow (Egypt), a speciality fertilizer and acid manufacturing company, to build a 110 KT/year dicalcium phosphate (DCP) factory to produce animal feed in Sadat City (Egypt). This joint venture was expected to serve the local and regional demand for feed phosphates.

Regions covered By Feed Phosphate Market Report.

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Central and South America: Brazil and Argentina.

The Middle East and Africa: Saudi Arabia, and Turkey.

Europe: Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, and Singapore.

These segments are thoroughly evaluated on an individual basis and a team of analysts has ensured to give a crystal clear idea about various lucrative segments of the industry. This detailed analysis of segmentation help in offering precise results about the markets related to the industry.

