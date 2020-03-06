Distributed Acoustic Sensing (DAS) Market Growing Demands and Precise Outlook – Schlumberger NV (US), Ziebel AS (Norway), Fotech Solutions Ltd (UK)

The Distributed Acoustic Sensing (DAS) Market Research Report Forecast 2019-2025 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. This Distributed Acoustic Sensing (DAS) Market study provides comprehensive data on aspects of competitive intelligence, market research, strategy, planning, pricing and forecasting that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The Distributed Acoustic Sensing (DAS) market was valued at 330 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 720 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period.

The major key players covered in this report: Silixa Ltd (UK), Halliburton Co. (US), Omnisens SA (Ireland), Schlumberger NV (US), Ziebel AS (Norway), Fotech Solutions Ltd (UK).

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

Europe and US-occupied most of the market share no matter in the production or the consumption market. The market share of sales seized by them is 78.84%, But, China and the Middle East should also be focused by the investors. Because of the potential demand in these countries is huge.

The manufactures in the EU and US have advanced technology so it is easy for them to Seize the market. They have a higher price and their product is with high quality. The world-leading manufactures in these countries such as Qinetiq and Halliburton have business all over the world. But the decrease of downstream demand led to a decrease in the price, with the Industry shrinking of oil and gas.

This report segments the global Distributed Acoustic Sensing (DAS) Market based on Types are:

Dicalcium Phosphate, Monocalcium Phosphate, Others.

Based on Application, the Global Distributed Acoustic Sensing (DAS) Market is Segmented into:

Livestock, Poultry, Aquaculture, Others.

In November 2019, Silixa has announced its involvement with Anglo American, the innovation-led global mining company with a diverse portfolio of products, with their major new project at Quellaveco, one of the largest coal deposits in Peru.

September 2019, Silixa has opened a new office in Missoula, Montana, US.

In January 2017, Future Fibre Technologies introduced Aura Ai-2, a new product platform with the improved detection range, cut resilient capabilities, and intrusion location accuracy. The aim of this launch was to augment the company’s product offerings.

In March 2017, Schlumberger inaugurated a new purpose-built Production Technologies Center of Excellence in Houston. The U.S.

Regions covered By Distributed Acoustic Sensing (DAS) Market Report.

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Central and South America: Brazil and Argentina.

The Middle East and Africa: Saudi Arabia, and Turkey.

Europe: Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, and Singapore.

These segments are thoroughly evaluated on an individual basis and a team of analysts has ensured to give a crystal clear idea about various lucrative segments of the industry. This detailed analysis of segmentation help in offering precise results about the markets related to the industry.

