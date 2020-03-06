Uninterruptible Power System (UPS) Market Analysis By Manufacturers – Schneider Electric (France), APC (USA), Shenzhen KSTAR Science and Technology Co., Ltd. (China)

The Uninterruptible Power System (UPS) Market Research Report Forecast 2019-2025 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. This Uninterruptible Power System (UPS) Market study provides comprehensive data on aspects of competitive intelligence, market research, strategy, planning, pricing and forecasting that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The global Uninterruptible Power System (UPS) market is valued at 11.11 billion US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 15.65 billion US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.0% during 2019-2025.

The major key players covered in this report: ABB Ltd. (Switzerland), Consul Neowatt Power Solutions Pvt. Ltd. (India), CyberPower Systems, Inc. (USA), Delta Electronics, Inc. (Taiwan), East Group Co., Ltd. (China), Eaton Corporation Plc (Ireland), Emerson Electric Co. (USA), Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (Japan), General Electric Company (USA), Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (China), Legrand (France), Numeric Power Systems Ltd. (India), Piller Group GmbH (Germany), RPS Spa (Italy), Schneider Electric (France), APC (USA), Shenzhen KSTAR Science and Technology Co., Ltd. (China), Socomec Group (France), Toshiba International Corporation (USA), Tripp Lite (USA), Xiamen Kehua Hengsheng Co., Ltd. (China).

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

At present, in developed countries, the Uninterruptible Power System (UPS) industry is generally at a North America is one of the major contributors and is likely to witness significant growth in the years to come. This could be attributed to growing demand from several end-users, such as healthcare, insurance, and financial services. A rise in the volume of digital content has increased the demand for UPS systems in Europe. Countries, such as Germany, France, and the U.K., are the major contributors to regional market growth.

The Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit momentous growth in the coming years. Increasing number of collaborative data centres in emerging nations, such as India and China, is projected to boost regional growth in the years to come. Concerns regarding blackout in under-developed and developing countries, such as India and China, are likely to fuel the demand for effective systems that can provide a continuous power supply.

This report segments the global Uninterruptible Power System (UPS) Market based on Types are:

Single-phase, Three-phase.

Based on Application, the Global Uninterruptible Power System (UPS) Market is Segmented into:

Data centre, Medical, Industry, Retail, Others.

In April 2017, ABB launched PowerLine DPA, a new modular UPS system for industrial applications’ usage. The product covers power ranges from 20kVA to 120kVA and can be used in industrial settings affected by dust, moisture, contamination, and different temperatures.

In March 2017, ABB introduced Conceptpower DPA 120 UL UPS system to expand its business in small and mid-sized data centres, server rooms, and other IT infrastructure applications.

In March 2017 ABB launched PCS120 MV UPS, a next-generation medium-voltage UPS for multi-megawatt power protection in London and the US. The new product enables greater energy efficiency and low power loss.

In June 2014, ABB added a new solution, medium voltage UPS system, to its PCS100 MV UPS.

Regions covered By Uninterruptible Power System (UPS) Market Report.

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Central and South America: Brazil and Argentina.

The Middle East and Africa: Saudi Arabia, and Turkey.

Europe: Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, and Singapore.

These segments are thoroughly evaluated on an individual basis and a team of analysts has ensured to give a crystal clear idea about various lucrative segments of the industry. This detailed analysis of segmentation help in offering precise results about the markets related to the industry.

Significant Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:

– Detailed overview of the Uninterruptible Power System (UPS) Market

– Changing the Uninterruptible Power System (UPS) market dynamics of the industry

– In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application, etc.

– Historical, current and projected Uninterruptible Power System (UPS) market size in terms of volume and value

– Recent industry trends and developments

– Competitive landscape of the Uninterruptible Power System (UPS) Market

– Strategies of key players and product offerings

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

