D-Galacturonic Acid Market Detailed Analysis and Huge Growth by Top Players – DowDuPont, Draco Italiana, Wacker

The Global D-Galacturonic Acid Market Report is equipped with market data from 2019 to 2024. The report expands to cover regional market data along with type and application. The report forecasts sales and revenue from 2019 to 2024. The detailed sales channel is also covered in the study.

D-Galacturonic Acid market size to maintain the average annual growth rate of 0.0424022162773 from 260.0 million $ in 2014 to 320.0 million $ in 2019, Our analysts believe that in the next few years, D-Galacturonic Acid market size will be further expanded, we expect that by 2024, The market size of the D-Galacturonic Acid will reach 450.0 million $.

D-Galacturonic acid is a sugar acid, an oxidized form of D-galactose. It is the main component of pectin, in which it exists as the polymer polygalacturonic acid. In its open form, it has an aldehyde group at C1 and a carboxylic acid group at C6. Other oxidized forms of D-galactose are D-galactonic acid (a carboxylic group at C1) and meso-galactaric acid (mucic acid) (carboxylic groups at C1 and C6). It is also a uronic acid or hexuronic acid. Naturally occurring uronic acids are D-glucuronic acid, D-galacturonic acid, L-iduronic acid and D-mannuronic acid.

D-Galacturonic Acid is an important material which can be used for Lab Use, Chemical Industry, Personal Care and others. The largest end-use for D-Galacturonic Acid, accounting for about 61.58% of consumption in 2017, is in Lab Use. The use of D-Galacturonic Acid in Personal Care was a fast-growing application and accounted for about 14.33% of D-Galacturonic Acid consumption in 2017.

The major manufacturers covered in this report: DowDuPont, Draco Italiana, Wacker, Fassa Bortolo, Mapei, Evonik, Sika Corporation, BASF, PROSOCO, Litokol, FILA, Nuoke Stone, Volteco, Resil Chemicals, and Guard Industrie.

Make an inquiry for purchasing this report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/11151567932/global-stone-water-repellent-treatments-market-growth-status-and-outlook-2019-2024/inquiry?source=galusaustralis&mode=86

This report segments the global D-Galacturonic Acid Market on the basis of Types are:

Water-Based

Solvent Based

On The basis Of Application, the Global D-Galacturonic Acid Market is Segmented into:

Sandstone

Marble

Granite

Bricks

Others

(Special Offer: Flat 30% discount on this report)

Inquire for Discount:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/11151567932/global-stone-water-repellent-treatments-market-growth-status-and-outlook-2019-2024/discount?source=galusaustralis&mode=86

Regions covered By D-Galacturonic Acid Market Report 2019 to 2024.

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

Significant Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:

– Detailed overview of D-Galacturonic Acid Market

– Changing D-Galacturonic Acid market dynamics of the industry

– In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application etc.

– Historical, current and projected D-Galacturonic Acid market size in terms of volume and value

– Recent industry trends and developments

– Competitive landscape of D-Galacturonic Acid Market

– Strategies of key players and product offerings

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

The report has 150 tables and figures browse the report description and TOC:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/11151567932/global-stone-water-repellent-treatments-market-growth-status-and-outlook-2019-2024?source=galusaustralis&mode=86

ABOUT US:

MarketInsightsReports is an online market research reports library of 500,000+ in-depth studies of over 5000 micro markets. MarketInsightsReports offers research studies on agriculture, energy and power, chemicals, environment, medical devices, healthcare, food and beverages, water, advanced materials and much more.

Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Sales Manager) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

[email protected] | [email protected]