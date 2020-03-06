Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Cylinders Market Analysis And Forecast – Dominant Players are Quantum Technologies, Beijing Tianhai Industry, Faber Industrie

Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Cylinders is made using the cylinder shape with a semi-spherical shape covering each end. The cylinder and semi-spherical shapes provide the strongest structural shape because the circular and spherical shapes provide for equal distribution of stresses throughout the inner area of the tank producing the highest safety available for high-pressure vessels.

According to this study, over the next five years, the Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Cylinders market will register a 6.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 986 million by 2024, from US$ 758.6 million in 2019.

The major manufacturers covered in this report: Sinomatech, CIMC ENRIC, Everest Kanto Cylinders, Luxfer Group, Hexagon Composites, Worthington Industries, Quantum Technologies, Beijing Tianhai Industry, Faber Industrie, Rama Cylinders, Avanco Group.

The increasing demand for CNG tanks/cylinders is majorly from emerging Asia-Pacific countries such as China, India, and Pakistan. There is a wide gap in the prices of oil and natural gas in the region. Moreover, high dependency on imported fuel and increasing environmental concerns are also driving the market.

Currently, Asia-Pacific is the largest consumer of CNG tanks/cylinders, followed by RoW, Europe, and North America. Among all the countries in the Asia-Pacific region, China is the biggest consumer of CNG tanks/cylinder. The region is also at the forefront in terms of consumption of Type 1 CNG tanks. On the other hand, North America is projected to be the fastest-growing region and it holds a significant share in the overall composites CNG cylinders market.

This report segments the global Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Cylinders Market on the basis of Types are:

Type 1

Type 2

Type 3

Type 4

Others

On The basis Of Application, the Global Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Cylinders Market is Segmented into:

Passenger Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles

Regions covered By Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Cylinders Market Report 2019 to 2024.

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

Significant Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:

– Detailed overview of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Cylinders Market

– Changing Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Cylinders market dynamics of the industry

– In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application etc.

– Historical, current and projected Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Cylinders market size in terms of volume and value

– Recent industry trends and developments

– Competitive landscape of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Cylinders Market

– Strategies of key players and product offerings

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

