Marine Diesel Engine Market Analysis By Top Players – olvo Group (Sweden), Rolls-Royce (UK), Wärtsilä (Finland)

The Marine Diesel Engine Market Research Report Forecast 2019-2025 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. This Marine Diesel Engine Market study provides comprehensive data on aspects of competitive intelligence, market research, strategy, planning, pricing and forecasting that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

Marine Diesel Engine Market size in 2018 valued around USD 5 billion and is set to grow at over 4% CAGR from 2019 to 2025.

The major key players covered in this report: Hyundai Heavy Industries (South Korea), Caterpillar (US), MAN SE (Germany), Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (Japan), Volvo Group (Sweden), Rolls-Royce (UK), Wärtsilä (Finland), Cummins (US), GE Transportation (US), and DEUTZ AG (Germany).

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

The marine diesel engine is an internal combustion engine in which ignition of the fuel that has been injected into the combustion chamber is caused by the high temperature which a gas achieves when greatly compressed in a marine ship.

The marine diesel engine is highly concentrated, the production of the top sixteen manufacturer account 90% of global production, and high-end products mainly come from China and Korea.

In the worldwide, the plants of major manufacture mainly distribute in China and Korea, like Wartsila, has a number of plants around the world, particularly in China and Korea, taking a leading share in these areas.

This report segments the global Marine Diesel Engine Market based on Types are:

Low speed, Medium speed, High speed.

Based on Application, the Global Marine Diesel Engine Market is Segmented into:

Merchant, Offshore, Cruise & Ferries, Navy, Others.

In February 2019, MAN SE received an order for its SCR-HP (Selective Catalytic Reduction – High Pressure) product from Mitsui E&S Machinery (MES-M) for 3 × SCR-HP (cluster 3) units in connection with the building of three 87k-dwt bulk carriers meeting the IMO Tier III emission standards.

In January 2019, Hyundai Heavy Industries formally took over Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME) with a 55.7% stake in the company which would be worth USD 1.08 billion.

Regions covered by Marine Diesel Engine Market Report.

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Central and South America: Brazil and Argentina.

The Middle East and Africa: Saudi Arabia, and Turkey.

Europe: Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, and Singapore.

These segments are thoroughly evaluated on an individual basis and a team of analysts has ensured to give a crystal clear idea about various lucrative segments of the industry. This detailed analysis of segmentation help in offering precise results about the markets related to the industry.

Significant Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:

– Detailed overview of Marine Diesel Engine Market

– Changing Marine Diesel Engine market dynamics of the industry

– In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application, etc.

– Historical, current and projected Marine Diesel Engine market size in terms of volume and value

– Recent industry trends and developments

– Competitive landscape of Marine Diesel Engine Market

– Strategies of key players and product offerings

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

