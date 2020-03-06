Transdermal Drug Patches Market Detailed Analysis and Huge Growth by Top Players – GlaxoSmithKline (UK), Boehringer Ingelheim (Germany), Johnson & Johnson (US)

The Transdermal Drug Patches Market Research Report Forecast 2019-2025 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. This Transdermal Drug Patches Market study provides comprehensive data on aspects of competitive intelligence, market research, strategy, planning, pricing and forecasting that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The major key players covered in this report: Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical (Japan), Mylan (US), UCB (Belgium), Novartis (Switzerland), GlaxoSmithKline (UK), Boehringer Ingelheim (Germany), Johnson & Johnson (US), Endo International (Ireland), and Purdue Pharma (US).

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

Click Here to Get Free Sample PDF Copy of Latest Research on Transdermal Drug Patches Market 2019:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/01021679456/global-transdermal-drug-patches-market-research-report-2020/inquiry?source=galusaustralis&mode=86

Transdermal drug patches production has relatively high technology barrier and is a technology-intensive industry. Currently, there are many producing companies in the USA transdermal drug patches industry. The main market players are Noven, Mylan, Novartis and Johnson & Johnson. The production of transdermal drug patches will increase to 477482 K Units in 2016 from 340530 K Units in 2011 with an average growth rate of 7.00%. USA transdermal drug patches capacity utilization rate remained at around 76.86% in 2015.

This report segments the global Transdermal Drug Patches Market based on Types are:

Fentanyl Transdermal Patch, Nicotine Transdermal Patch, Buprenorphine Transdermal Patch, Clonidine Transdermal Patch, Oxybutynin Transdermal Patch, Others.

Based on Application, the Global Transdermal Drug Patches Market is Segmented into:

Used for Hypertension, Used for Contraception, Used for Analgesia, Used for Smoking Cessation, Used for Angina, Used for Hormone Replacement.

(Special Offer: Get flat 30% discount on this report)

Inquire for Discount:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/01021679456/global-transdermal-drug-patches-market-research-report-2020/discount?source=galusaustralis&mode=86

In January 2018, Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical (Japan) launched ALLESAGA TAPE in the Japanese market.

In July 2018, UCB (Belgium) received the Import Drug License (IDL) for its transdermal rotigotine patch—NEUPRO from the China Food and Drug Administration (CFDA).

In August 2018, Luye Pharma (China) signed an agreement with Bayer AG (Switzerland) to acquire the global rights to the Apleek contraceptive transdermal patch.

Regions covered by Transdermal Drug Patches Market Report.

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Central and South America: Brazil and Argentina.

The Middle East and Africa: Saudi Arabia, and Turkey.

Europe: Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, and Singapore.

These segments are thoroughly evaluated on an individual basis and a team of analysts has ensured to give a crystal clear idea about various lucrative segments of the industry. This detailed analysis of segmentation help in offering precise results about the markets related to the industry.

Significant Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:

– Detailed overview of Transdermal Drug Patches Market

– Changing Transdermal Drug Patches market dynamics of the industry

– In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application, etc.

– Historical, current and projected Transdermal Drug Patches market size in terms of volume and value

– Recent industry trends and developments

– Competitive landscape of Transdermal Drug Patches Market

– Strategies of key players and product offerings

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

The report has 150 tables and figures browse the report description and TOC:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/01021679456/global-transdermal-drug-patches-market-research-report-2020?source=galusaustralis&mode=86

ABOUT US:

MarketInsightsReports is an online market research reports library of 500,000+ in-depth studies of over 5000 micro markets. MarketInsightsReports offers research studies on agriculture, energy and power, chemicals, environment, medical devices, healthcare, food and beverages, water, advanced materials and much more.

Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Sales Manager) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

[email protected] | [email protected]