4K UHD TV Market Analysis By Manufacturers – Changhong Electric (China), Viewsonic (US), TP Vision (TPV) (PHILIPS) (China)

The 4K UHD TV Market Research Report Forecasts 2019-2025 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. This 4K UHD TV Market study provides comprehensive data on aspects of competitive intelligence, market research, strategy, planning, pricing and forecasting that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

According to this study, over the next five years, the 4K UHD TV market will register a 16.9% CAGR in terms of revenue; the global market size will reach $ 75.17 billion by 2025, from $ 40.23 billion in 2019.

The major key players covered in this report: Samsung Electronics (South Korea), LG Electronics (South Korea), Sony Corporation (Japan), JVCKENWOOD Corporation (Japan), Sharp Corporation (Japan), Canon Inc. (Japan), Red Digital Cinema (US), Dell Technologies (US), Leyard Optoelectronic (China), and Digital Projection (UK), Panasonic (US), Hisense (China), Changhong Electric (China), Viewsonic (US), TP Vision (TPV) (PHILIPS) (China), Ikegami Tsushinki (Japan), and TCL Corp. (China).

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

Click Here to Get Free Sample PDF Copy of Latest Research on 4K UHD TV Market 2019:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/01201783112/global-4k-uhd-tv-market-growth-2020-2025/inquiry?source=galusaustralis&mode=86

China is one of the biggest manufacturers of LCD panels for televisions. The country accounted for more than 70% of the total market share in 2016. Furthermore, North America is projected to be the highest growing region owing to the rising disposable income of the individuals and the increasing penetration of UHD set-top boxes in the region. The Asia Pacific region accounted for over 40% of the overall revenue share in 2016 and is also expected to dominate over the forecast period owing to the huge adoption along with declining prices of 4K UHD TVs.

This report segments the global 4K UHD TV Market based on Types are:

Below 52 Inches, 52 – 65 Inches, Above 65 Inches.

The 52 – 65 inches’ segment accounted for the largest share in 2016, which is accredited to increasing penetration of 4K TVs in the higher economic class; however, with the decline in TV prices the above 65-inch screen size segment poses high growth opportunities.

Based on Application, the Global 4K UHD TV Market is Segmented into:

Household, Public.

(Special Offer: Get flat 30% discount on this report)

Inquire for Discount:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/01201783112/global-4k-uhd-tv-market-growth-2020-2025/discount?source=galusaustralis&mode=86

Industry News:

In January 2019, Samsung Electronics showcased a 98-inch QLED 8K TV at CES 2019. It features a resolution of 7680Hx4320, high light output, and full-array local dimming.

In August 2018, LG ELECTRONICS introduced the world’s first 8K OLED TV at IFA 2018, featuring over 33 million self-emitting pixels.

In January 2019, Sony showcased its BRAVIA MASTER Series Z9G (98″/85″) at CES 2019. Sony’s first 8K LCD TV features the next-generation image processor—X1 Ultimate—equipped with 8K ultra-resolution algorithm custom database, enabling the 8K X-Reality PRO to upscale any content to 8K.

In January 2019, Sharp Corporation revealed its 8K video camera at CES 2019. The prototype was mounted with an Olympus M. Zuiko 40–150 mm lens.

In February 2018, JVCKENWOOD introduced 3 new projectors at ISE 2018: DLA-VS4700, DLA-VS4010, and DLA-VS4810. These projectors are designed for the visualization and simulation markets. The DLA-VS4700 projector offers a native 4K resolution with e-shift technology to display up to 8K resolution, while the DLA-VS4010 is JVC’s brightest simulation projector that provides 11% more vertical picture area than other 4K projectors. Lastly, the DLA-VS4810 projector is an e-shift version of VS4010, displaying up to 8K resolution and reproducing incredible images with a deep black background. All 3 models are ideal for simulation, immersive displays, museums, and medical institutions.

Regions covered by the 4K UHD TV Market Report.

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Central and South America: Brazil and Argentina.

The Middle East and Africa: Saudi Arabia, and Turkey.

Europe: Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, and Singapore.

These segments are thoroughly evaluated on an individual basis and a team of analysts has ensured to give a crystal clear idea about various lucrative segments of the industry. This detailed analysis of segmentation help in offering precise results about the markets related to the industry.

Significant Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:

– Detailed overview of 4K UHD TV Market

– Changing 4K UHD TV market dynamics of the industry

– In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application, etc.

– Historical, current and projected 4K UHD TV market size in terms of volume and value

– Recent industry trends and developments

– Competitive landscape of 4K UHD TV Market

– Strategies of key players and product offerings

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

The report has 150 tables and figures browse the report description and TOC:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/01201783112/global-4k-uhd-tv-market-growth-2020-2025?source=galusaustralis&mode=86

ABOUT US:

MarketInsightsReports is an online market research reports library of 500,000+ in-depth studies of over 5000 micro markets. MarketInsightsReports offers research studies on agriculture, energy and power, chemicals, environment, medical devices, healthcare, food and beverages, water, advanced materials and much more.

Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Sales Manager) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

[email protected] | [email protected]