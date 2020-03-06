TMS (Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation) Coil Market Huge Growth By Leading Key Players – Magstim; Neuronetics, Inc.; TMS Neurosolutions

The TMS (Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation) Coil Market Research Report Forecasts 2019-2025 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. This TMS (Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation) Coil Market study provides comprehensive data on aspects of competitive intelligence, market research, strategy, planning, pricing and forecasting that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

According to this study, over the next five years, the TMS (Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation) Coil market will register a 20.1% CAGR in terms of revenue; the global market size will reach $ 32 million by 2025, from $ 15 million in 2019.

The major key players covered in this report: Brainsway Ltd.; Nexstim Plc; Magstim; Neuronetics, Inc.; TMS Neurosolutions; Mag Venture; and eNeura Inc.

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

North America is expected to dominate the Transcranial magnetic stimulator market due to favourable reimbursement policies, high awareness, availability of highly skilled physicians, and the presence of well-established healthcare facilities in the region. In addition, the growing adoption of technologically advanced products and increasing funding by the government for research & development for innovations in devices & surgical procedures are aiding further growth.

The Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth rate over the forecast period due to rising incidence of physiological & neurological disorders, increasing government initiatives, and the growing number of awareness programs being led by NGOs. Growing medical tourism in the emerging economies of the region, rising incidence of MDD, and increasing healthcare expenditure also drive the regional market.

This report segments the global TMS (Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation) Coil Market based on Types are:

Butterfly Coil, Circular Coil, Other.

Based on Application, the Global TMS (Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation) Coil Market is Segmented into:

sTMS, rTMS, Others.

Industry News:

In September 2017, eNeura Inc. received FDA approval for eNeura spring TMS, which is designed for prophylactic and acute treatment of migraine.

Nexstim obtained 510(k) FDA clearance for the assessment of the primary motor cortex for pre-procedural planning in December 2009 and for neurosurgical planning in June 2011.

In 2008, the US Food and Drug Administration authorized the use of rTMS as a treatment for depression that has not improved with other measures. A number of deep TMS have received FDA 510k clearance to market for use in adults with treatment-resistant major depressive disorders.

In 2013, several commercial health insurance plans in the United States, including Anthem, Health Net, and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Nebraska and of Rhode Island, covered TMS for the treatment of depression for the first time.

In early 2012 in New England, Medicare-covered TMS for the first time in the United States. However, that jurisdiction later decided to end coverage after October 2013.

In August 2012, the jurisdiction covering Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Colorado, Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico determined that there was insufficient evidence to cover the treatment, but the same jurisdiction subsequently determined that Medicare would cover TMS for the treatment of depression after December 2013.

Regions covered by TMS (Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation) Coil Market Report.

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Central and South America: Brazil and Argentina.

The Middle East and Africa: Saudi Arabia, and Turkey.

Europe: Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, and Singapore.

These segments are thoroughly evaluated on an individual basis and a team of analysts has ensured to give a crystal clear idea about various lucrative segments of the industry. This detailed analysis of segmentation help in offering precise results about the markets related to the industry.

Significant Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:

– Detailed overview of TMS (Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation) Coil Market

– Changing TMS (Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation) Coil market dynamics of the industry

– In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application, etc.

– Historical, current and projected TMS (Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation) Coil market size in terms of volume and value

– Recent industry trends and developments

– Competitive landscape of TMS (Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation) Coil Market

– Strategies of key players and product offerings

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

