Nano Paints Market Is Booming Worldwide with Leading Key Players – Yung Chi Paint & Varnish, I-CanNano, Nanovere Technologies

The Nano Paints Market Research Report Forecasts 2019-2025 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. This Nano Paints Market study provides comprehensive data on aspects of competitive intelligence, market research, strategy, planning, pricing and forecasting that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

According to this study, over the next five years, the Nano Paints market will register a 22.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 13.5 billion by 2025, from $ 6.0731 billion in 2019.

The major key players covered in this report: PPG Industries, Inc. (U.S.), Akzo Nobel N.V. (Netherlands), Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), BASF SE (Germany), Valspar, Beckers Group, Wacker Chemie, Evonik, DuPont, Buhler GmbH, Tesla NanoCoatings, Yung Chi Paint & Varnish, I-CanNano, Nanovere Technologies, CG2 NanoCoatings, and Dura Coat Products.

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

The Chinese manufacturing industry is currently the largest in the world. The manufacturing industry in the country was supported by low labour and material costs, during its initial growth phase, and is being supported by better infrastructure and favourable policies in recent times. The growth in technology and an increase in investments in R&D with government support has driven the market for nano paints, with increasing usage in various applications. China has increased its investment budget in recent years for nanotechnology, with more research papers published. China’s domestic air passenger market experienced the biggest incremental rise in terms of the number of journeys made by passengers in the previous year.

The increase in the numbers of passengers encourages the government to invest more, in green signalling additional flights, which, in turn, may help to increase the usage of nano paints. The Chinese automotive manufacturing industry is the largest in the world. The automotive industry is growing rapidly, with increasing automobile production and sales. Overall, the growing demand from various end-user industries is likely to increase the consumption of nano paints in the country during the forecast period.

This report segments the global Nano Paints Market based on Types are:

Nano-SiO2, Nano Silver, Nano-TiO2, Nano-ZnO, Other.

Based on Application, the Global Nano Paints Market is Segmented into:

Healthcare, Aerospace, Marine Industry, Electronics, Construction, Other.

Industry News:

In June 2019, Sherwin-Williams introduced a new quick-drying coating, Moisture Vapor Barrier Interior Latex Primer/Sealer, to help reduce the moisture through ceilings and walls. The new coating provided a cost-effective solution to the problems faced in manufactured housing facilities.

In April 2019, PPG acquired Hemmelrath Lackfabrik GmbH, a manufacturer of automotive coatings. The acquisition was made to help facilitate PPG’s strategic growth plans by adding new products to its existing portfolio.

Regions covered by Nano Paints Market Report.

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Central and South America: Brazil and Argentina.

The Middle East and Africa: Saudi Arabia, and Turkey.

Europe: Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, and Singapore.

These segments are thoroughly evaluated on an individual basis and a team of analysts has ensured to give a crystal clear idea about various lucrative segments of the industry. This detailed analysis of segmentation help in offering precise results about the markets related to the industry.

Significant Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:

– Detailed overview of Nano Paints Market

– Changing Nano Paints market dynamics of the industry

– In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application, etc.

– Historical, current and projected Nano Paints market size in terms of volume and value

– Recent industry trends and developments

– Competitive landscape of Nano Paints Market

– Strategies of key players and product offerings

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

