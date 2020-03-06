Sealing Coatings Market Growing Demands and Precise Outlook – Weber Building Solutions, Kryton International, Sika Mortars

The Sealing Coatings Market Research Report Forecasts 2019-2025 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. This Sealing Coatings Market study provides comprehensive data on aspects of competitive intelligence, market research, strategy, planning, pricing and forecasting that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

According to this study, over the next five years, the Sealing Coatings market will register a 3.7% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 13.66 billion by 2025, from $ 11.8 billion in 2019.

The major key players covered in this report: BASF, CAP ARREGHINI, Alumasc Exterior Building Products, Koster., GRUPO PUMA, BB Fabrication Renaulac, Rialto, DRACO, Solomon Colors, COATNCOOL, Penetron, Sherwin-Williams, Ronacrete & Derbyshire Aggregates, Blancolor, Torggler, PEINTURES ONIP, TECHNOKOLLA, Weber Building Solutions, Kryton International, Sika Mortars, Tassullo, VOLTECO.

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

Sealing Coatings refers to the coating formed by the coating to prevent rain or groundwater leakage of a coating. Can be widely used in building roofing, basement, underground garage, indoor kitchen and toilet, water room, balcony, facade, slit, window, window, pillar, pipe channel and grain, water tower, swimming pool, Steel structure plant roof, power plant cooling tower wall waterproof.

This report segments the global Sealing Coatings Market based on Types are:

Liquid Sealing Coatings, Dry Sealing Coatings.

Based on Application, the Global Sealing Coatings Market is Segmented into:

Road Construction, Building Construction, House Construction, Bridge and Tunnel Construction, Others.

Industry News

In June 2019, Sherwin-Williams introduced a new quick-drying coating, Moisture Vapor Barrier Interior Latex Primer/Sealer, to help reduce the moisture through ceilings and walls. The new coating provided a cost-effective solution to the problems faced in manufactured housing facilities.

In April 2019, PPG acquired Hemmelrath Lackfabrik GmbH, a manufacturer of automotive coatings. The acquisition was made to help facilitate PPG’s strategic growth plans by adding new products to its existing portfolio.

Regions covered by Sealing Coatings Market Report.

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Central and South America: Brazil and Argentina.

The Middle East and Africa: Saudi Arabia, and Turkey.

Europe: Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, and Singapore.

These segments are thoroughly evaluated on an individual basis and a team of analysts has ensured to give a crystal clear idea about various lucrative segments of the industry. This detailed analysis of segmentation help in offering precise results about the markets related to the industry.

