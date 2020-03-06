Intelligent Gas Meter Market Analysis And Forecast – Dominant Players are EDMI Limited (Singapore), Chongqing Shancheng Gas Equipment Co., Ltd. (China)

The Intelligent Gas Meter Market Research Report Forecasts 2019-2025 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. This Intelligent Gas Meter Market study provides comprehensive data on aspects of competitive intelligence, market research, strategy, planning, pricing and forecasting that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

According to this study, over the next five years, the Intelligent Gas Meter market will register a 1.7% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 2.348 billion by 2025, from $ 2.1984 billion in 2019.

The major key players covered in this report: Itron, Inc. (U.S.), Honeywell International, Inc. (U.S.), Apator Group (Poland), Landis+Gyr (Switzerland), Diehl Metering (U.K.), Sensus (U.S.), EDMI Limited (Singapore), Chongqing Shancheng Gas Equipment Co., Ltd. (China), Dandong Dongfa Group (China), Raychem RPG (India), and Master Meter (U.S.).

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

The United States is a relatively matured market in terms of Intelligent Gas Meter installations, which was driven majorly because of the smart city initiatives. Prominent vendors like Itron, Honeywell, and GE, among others, are increasing their revenues by collaborating with energy companies across Asian regions. Currently, around 50% to 60% of the installed gas meter bases in the United States are automated reading devices. Approximately, 52% of all the new meters sold in 2016 are AMI or AMR solutions. This share is predicted to increase more during the forecast period.

Advanced metering infrastructure includes meters that record and measures electricity usage at hourly intervals, which provide the data to both the customer and utility department at least once a day. AMI installations vary from the basic hourly interval meters to real-time meters that have been equipped with built-in two-way communication, capable of transmitting and recording instantaneous data. While the change of pace for utilities is now faster than ever across almost all areas of their business, this acceleration is especially evident in their communication needs increasingly specified to support smart grid operation.

This report segments the global Intelligent Gas Meter Market based on Types are:

Diaphragm, Turbine, Rotary piston, Thermal mass flow, Ultrasonic.

Based on Application, the Global Intelligent Gas Meter Market is Segmented into:

Residential, Commercial, Industrial.

Regions covered by Intelligent Gas Meter Market Report.

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Central and South America: Brazil and Argentina.

The Middle East and Africa: Saudi Arabia, and Turkey.

Europe: Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, and Singapore.

These segments are thoroughly evaluated on an individual basis and a team of analysts has ensured to give a crystal clear idea about various lucrative segments of the industry. This detailed analysis of segmentation help in offering precise results about the markets related to the industry.

Significant Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:

– Detailed overview of Intelligent Gas Meter Market

– Changing Intelligent Gas Meter market dynamics of the industry

– In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application, etc.

– Historical, current and projected Intelligent Gas Meter market size in terms of volume and value

– Recent industry trends and developments

– Competitive landscape of Intelligent Gas Meter Market

– Strategies of key players and product offerings

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

