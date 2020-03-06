Reference Check Software Market Huge Growth By Leading Key Players – HealthcareSource HR, Inc., Oleeo PLC, and CareerPlug

The Reference Check Software Market Research Report Forecasts 2019-2025 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. This Reference Check Software Market study provides comprehensive data on aspects of competitive intelligence, market research, strategy, planning, pricing and forecasting that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

According to this study, over the next five years, the Reference Check Software market will register a 22.7% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 488.2 million by 2025, from $ 215.3 million in 2019.

The major key players covered in this report: HireRight, LLC, Hireology, Checkster, Xref, Outmatch, SkillSurvey Inc., VICTIG, HealthcareSource HR, Inc., Oleeo PLC, and CareerPlug.

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

North America is expected to account for the largest share in the reference check software market, with a significant growth rate during the forecast period. For the purpose of analysis, North America has been categorized into three regions—the US, Canada, and Mexico. During the forecast period, the US is expected to be the leading region in terms of market share, registering the highest CAGR of 7.4%, Canada with 6.9% and Mexico with 6.2%. The technological advancements in various industries have led to an increase in the adoption of reference check software in the country.

Canada accounted for 22% of the market share in the North American Reference Check Software Market. The increasing awareness about the benefits of the reference check software is driving market growth in the country.

On the other hand, Europe accounted for the second-largest market share of 27% and is expected to foresee the fastest growth in the reference check software market owing to the increasing digitalization in the region and the presence of major key players. Europe has been categorized into—the UK, Germany, France, and the rest of Europe. Germany is dominating the European reference check software market and is expected to register a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period. The UK is expected to register the highest CAGR of 9.8% as reference check software provides detailed information about the suitable candidate and allows for shortlisting of applicants based on eligibility.

The Asia-Pacific reference check software market has acquired a 21% market share in terms of revenue, with China dominating the market with a 42% share, followed by Japan with a 20% market share. The market in India is expected to register the fastest growth due to government initiatives and corporate policies that are encouraging the use of advanced technologies and software.

This report segments the global Reference Check Software Market based on Types are:

Cloud-Based, Web-Based.

In 2018, Cloud-Based accounted for a major share of 89% in the global Reference Check Software market. And this product segment is poised to reach 537 M USD by 2024 from 158.28 M USD in 2018.

Based on Application, the Global Reference Check Software Market is Segmented into:

Large Enterprises, SMEs.

In the Reference Check Software market, Large Enterprises segment holds an important share in terms of application, and it is expected to reach 268 by 2024. It means that Reference Check Software will be promising in the Large Enterprises in the next couple of years.

In September 2017, Xref formed a partnership with Checkr, a market-leading background-checking platform. They opened an additional revenue stream, with Xref receiving a percentage of earnings generated from each Checkr background check taken via the Xref platform. The integration will act as a major factor for Xref’s growth in Canada and the US.

In Jan 2019, outmatch acquired We pow, Inc. for an undisclosed amount. Wepow is a provider of video interviewing solutions that improve hiring outcomes. Adding Wepow’s technology further intensifies OutMatch’s platform of predictive talent solutions to identify and engage high-potential talent to drive business performance and profitability.

In July 2019, HireRight Announced Prime Background Screen Integration with iCIMS. to allow employers to screen candidates quickly and more efficiently. The new Prime Background Screen integration offers employers a faster and more streamlined option to trigger and review background screening requests and results.

In November 2017, HireRight, LLC partnered with Beeline, one of the leading extended workforce solutions providers, to integrate HireRight’s contingent labour background screening services into Beeline’s vendor management system (VMS), enabling companies, via the automated integration, to screen non-employee workers with the same level of due diligence as they would permanent, in-house employees.

Regions covered by the Reference Check Software Market Report.

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Central and South America: Brazil and Argentina.

The Middle East and Africa: Saudi Arabia, and Turkey.

Europe: Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, and Singapore.

These segments are thoroughly evaluated on an individual basis and a team of analysts has ensured to give a crystal clear idea about various lucrative segments of the industry. This detailed analysis of segmentation help in offering precise results about the markets related to the industry.

Significant Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:

– Detailed overview of Reference Check Software Market

– Changing Reference Check Software market dynamics of the industry

– In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application, etc.

– Historical, current and projected Reference Check Software market size in terms of volume and value

– Recent industry trends and developments

– Competitive landscape of Reference Check Software Market

– Strategies of key players and product offerings

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

