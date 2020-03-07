Smart Meters Market To Witness the Highest Growth Globally in Coming Years 2019-2025

The Smart Meters Market Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis along with Major Segments and Forecast, 2019-2025. The Smart Meters Market report is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data (as applicable). Report explores the current outlook in global and key regions from the perspective of players, countries, product types and end industries. This Smart Meters Market study provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope and application of this report.

Top Companies in the Global Smart Meters Market

Landis+Gyr, Itron, GE Digital Energy, Siemens, Kamstrup, Sensus, Elster Group, Silver Spring Networks, Aclara, Nuri Telecom, Sagemcom, Trilliant, Iskraemeco, Echelon, Tantalus Systems, ZIV, Sanxing, Linyang Electronics, Wasion Group, Haixing Electrical, Techrise Electronics, Chintim Instruments, XJ Measurement & Control Meter, Clou Electronics, HND Electronics, Longi, Hengye Electronics, Holley Metering, Wellsun Electric Meter, Sunrise, Xiou International Group, Pax Electronic Technlogy, Huayi Electronics, Changyi Group, Gaoke, Shenzhen Kaifa Technology, Risesun Group, Banner, Bada Instruments, Jinling Intelligent Electric Meter.

The Smart Meters market was valued at 7900 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 16100 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period.

A smart meter is usually an electronic device that records consumption of electric energy in intervals of an hour or less and communicates that information at least daily back to the utility for monitoring and billing. Smart meters enable two-way communication between the meter and the central system. Unlike home energy monitors, smart meters can gather data for remote reporting. Such an advanced metering infrastructure differs from traditional automatic meter reading in that it enables two-way communications with the meter.

Smart Meters representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 10.2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$507.9 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$518.6 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from the rest of the European markets. In Japan, Electric will reach a market size of US$804.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.9 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.

The Smart Meters market can be divided based on product types and its sub-type, major applications and Third Party usage area, and important regions.

This report segments the global Smart Meters Market on the basis of Types are

Single-phase smart meter

Three-phase smart meter

On The basis Of Application, the Global Smart Meters Market is Segmented into

Residential application

Commercial application

Industrial application

Regions Are covered By Smart Meters Market Report 2019 To 2025.

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

