Activated Bleaching Earth Market Competitive Research And Precise Outlook 2019 To 2025

Clariant, Taiko Group, APL, W Clay Industries, Musim Mas, Oil-Dri, EP Engineered Clays, Baiyue, Tianyu Group, Hangzhou Yongsheng, Amcol (Bensan), S&B Industrial Minerals, MCC, Tunasinti Bhaktimakmur, U.G.A. Group, Guangxi Longan.

The Global Activated Bleaching Earth market size will increase to 1810 Million US$ by 2025, from 1070 Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period.

Activated bleaching earth also often called fuller’s earth, bleaching earth/clay. It is a type of clay mine. Activated bleaching earth is the original of bentonite, which has been treated to improve its ability to adsorb. The clay is processed with acid, upping the adsorption properties of the clay considerably.

Activated bleaching earth has many different processes, all-wet technology, fully dry technology, semiwet technology, vapour-phase technology etc. Vapour-phase technology is the most widely used because it has unique characteristics such as short production cycle, light pollution, easily control, high capacity utilization, less investment etc.

The production of activated bleaching earth distributed evenly in Southeast Asia, China, India, USA, Europe. Southeast Asia is the largest production region of activated bleaching earth in the world in the past few years and it will keep the same position in the next few years. Southeast Asia market took up about 28.80% the global market in 2015, followed by China with the share of 13.53%, India is closely followed with the share about 12.66%.

The Wet Technology

The Dry Technology

The Vapour-phase Technology

Others

Refining of animal oil_ vegetable oils

Refining of mineral oils

Others

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

