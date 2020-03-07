GNSS Chip Market To Witness the Highest Growth Globally in Coming Years 2019-2025

The GNSS Chip Market Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis along with Major Segments and Forecast, 2019-2025. The GNSS Chip Market report is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data (as applicable). Report explores the current outlook in global and key regions from the perspective of players, countries, product types and end industries. This GNSS Chip Market study provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope and application of this report.

Top Companies in the Global GNSS Chip Market

Qualcomm, Broadcom, Mediatek, u-blox, STM, Intel Corporation, Furuno Electric, Quectel Wireless Solutions, Navika Electronics.

In 2018, the global GNSS Chip market size was 3570 million US$ and it is expected to reach 6220 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 7.2% during 2019-2025.

Market Overview

The market for the GNSS Chip Market is increasing at high rate across the world, owing to the emergence of advanced GNSS – enabled platforms, which helps to develop new GNSS technology. Advanced, GNSS chips allow thousands of customers to use similar resources aiding companies to reduce their expenses. With the rising demand for the high-speed internet for applications such as autonomous driving, distance learning, video calling, multi-user gaming, and the advent of the 5G network is increasing rapidly, Smart Cities and the IoT is set to spawn a further proliferation and diversification of GNSS-enabled added-value services. All the above factors have been significant growth aspects for the cloud enable technology market on a global arena.

Growing Demand for Consumer Electronic and IoT Devices Applications.

With the most cost-effective and performant source of positioning and timing information in outdoor environments, GNSS has become an important element of major contemporary technology developments notably including the Augmented Reality, IoT, Big Data, Smart Cities and Multimodal Logistics. The annual revenues will hit Euro 195 billion in 2025, more than 2.5 times higher than the expected GNSS device and service revenues. These distinct macro trends will take place within, across and beyond conventional GNSS market segments. Whereas GNSS is the key enabler of several services encapsulated in these macro trends, emerging technology paradigms such as the IoT or Smart Cities create linkages between established GNSS market segments, creating a window of opportunity for hybrid and cross-cutting applications and generating new user needs and requirements.

For instance, Apple is improving in maps by doing advancements in mapping data, GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) technology, and Augmented Reality in a big way. As the demand for the GNSS Chip Market is directly related to the number of Smart devices, the more number of Smart devices around the globe, higher is the demand for GNSS Chip market.

The GNSS Chip market can be divided based on product types and its sub-type, major applications and Third Party usage area, and important regions.

This report segments the global GNSS Chip Market on the basis of Types are

High Precision GNSS Chips, Standard Precision GNSS Chips

On The basis Of Application, the Global GNSS Chip Market is Segmented into

Smartphones, Tablets, Personal Navigation Devices, In-Vehicle Systems, Wearable Devices, Digital Cameras, Others

Regions Are covered By GNSS Chip Market Report 2019 To 2025.

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

North America the largest market in terms of global share

The major trends responsible for the growth of GNSS Chips Market in the North American region include the increase in the demand for Personal Navigation Devices which will directly impact the increase of GNSS chips products. Improved technology and streamlined global supply chains/ logistics have untied the United States manufacturing from the limitations of geography. This emergence of international logistics networks means that the U.S. manufacturers can now efficiently and effectively deliver the finished products and raw materials anywhere around the globe. This trend has massively increased the economic opportunities of U.S. manufacturers and international competitors. For instance, according to European GNSS Agency North America followed by Asia-Pacific and the European Union will remain the largest market of GNSS Chips in terms of shipments and installed base.

