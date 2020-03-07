Dental Market 2020 Worldwide Top Leading Players -Dentsply Sirona, Danaher Corporation, 3M Company, Planmeca Group

Global Dental Industry – A Global Market Overview (2018-2022) (Avail A 15% Off)

The latest report titled “Global Dental Market Research Report 2018-2022” divided by product type, applications, industry verticals, and research regions build an in-depth explanation of the perspectives, and comprehensive market statistics. The report presents a thorough analysis of the Dental Market covering key trends, deployment models, challenges, market drivers, future roadmap, ecosystem player profiles, strategies, and value chain.

Top Key Players – Dentsply Sirona, Danaher Corporation, 3M Company and Planmeca Group.

Scope of the Report

The report titled Global Dental Market (by Segment, Equipment, Consumables and Software) Size, Trends & Forecasts (2018-2022), provides an in-depth analysis of the global dental market by value, by consumables, by equipment, by software and by region, etc.

Global dental supplier market is highly fragmented due to the presence of several established international and regional vendors. The market is highly competitive due to the vast range of products available, and there are different regional and global manufacturers for different types of dental products. Also, the customer base in the dental market is highly fragmented. However, there is a trend of increasing consolidation among dental practitioners and a shift to group practice models.

Regional Coverage

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Executive Summary

The global dental market could be segmented into dental equipment, dental consumables and dental software. The dental equipment includes the tools, appliances and apparatus which are specifically designed to aid diagnosis, monitoring or treatment of a patient suffering from diseases of the teeth and gums.

Dental consumables are used on patients by dental practitioners or dentists in order to treat and perform procedures associated with preventive, restorative, diagnostic and emergency oral health issues.

Dental software is a computer technology used by dental professionals, dental laboratories, dental academic and research institutes, and forensic laboratories for the diagnosis, prevention, treatment, research, and investigation of oral health conditions. The global dental market has increased at a significant CAGR during the years 2016-2017 and projections are made that the market would rise in the next four years i.e. 2018-2022 tremendously.

The dental market is expected to increase due to growth in female population, declining prices of tobacco, increasing GDP per-capita, etc. Yet the market faces some challenges such as, less number of dentists in emerging countries, high cost of dental software and lack of dental awareness.

