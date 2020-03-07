Digital X-ray Equipment Market Demand, Size, Shares, Competitive Landscapes and Forecasts To 2021

Global Digital X-ray Equipment Industry – A Global Market Overview (2017-2021) (Avail A 10% Off)

The latest report titled “Global Digital X-ray Equipment Market Research Report 2017-2021” divided by product type, applications, industry verticals, and research regions build an in-depth explanation of the perspectives, and comprehensive market statistics. The report presents a thorough analysis of the Digital X-ray Equipment Market covering key trends, deployment models, challenges, market drivers, future roadmap, ecosystem player profiles, strategies, and value chain.

Top Key Players -General Electric Company, Siemens Group and Philips.

Scope of the Report

The report entitled Global Digital X-ray Equipment Market: Size, Trends & Forecasts (2017-2021), provides analysis of the global digital X-ray equipment market, with detailed analysis of market size and growth, and segmentation of the industry. The analysis includes the market by value and by segmentation.

Moreover, the report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall global digital X-ray equipment market has also been forecasted for the years 2017-2021, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Regional Coverage

The US

The UK

China

Germany

Russia

Executive Summary

The global X-ray equipment market can be segmented into digital and analog X-ray equipment. Further, the global digital X-ray equipment market can be divided into direct digital radiography and computerized radiography digital X-ray equipment.

The global digital X-ray equipment market is expected to increase at a healthy rate during the forecast period (2017-2021). The global digital X-ray equipment market is supported by various growth drivers, such as aging demography, increasing incidence of cardiovascular disease, lesser radiation dose compared to computed tomography (CT), etc. However, high cost of digital radiography panels, oligopoly in the digital X-ray market and reluctance of hospitals to switch to digital radiography (DR) systems are some of the challenges faced by the market.

The 2016 US Consolidations Appropriations Act, evolution of videofluroscopy and other benefits of DR in comparison to CR such as better radiation exposure efficiency, imaging result per hour leading to greater convenience for radiologist are some of the latest trends in the market.

