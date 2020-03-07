Pulmonary Embolism Diagnostic Market Analysis, Reviews, Study Reports 2021

Global Pulmonary Embolism Diagnostic Industry – A Global Market Overview (2017-2021)

The latest report titled “Global Pulmonary Embolism Diagnostic Market Research Report 2017-2021” divided by product type, applications, industry verticals, and research regions build an in-depth explanation of the perspectives, and comprehensive market statistics. The report presents a thorough analysis of the Pulmonary Embolism Diagnostic Market covering key trends, deployment models, challenges, market drivers, future roadmap, ecosystem player profiles, strategies, and value chain.

Top Key Players: Cyclopharm, Philips, Siemens and Jubilant LifeSciences.

Scope of the Report:

The report titled Pulmonary Embolism Diagnostic Market: Size, Trends & Forecasts (2017-2021), provides an in-depth analysis of the developed region pulmonary embolism diagnostic market by value, by volume (number of patients), by segments, etc.

The report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the pulmonary embolism diagnostics market has also been forecasted for the period 2017-2021, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

The competition in the pulmonary embolism diagnostic market, especially V/Q scan is dominated by one big player at global level, Cyclopharm and at regional level, in the US, the competition is dominated by Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (Xe-133).

Region Coverage

The US

Executive Summary:

Venous Thromboembolism (VTE) is a type of blood clot that starts in the vein. Most commonly VTE starts in the legs of the patient, however, it could occur in any other part of the body also. There are two types of VTE: Deep Vein Thromboembolism (DVT) and Pulmonary Embolism (PE).

The pulmonary embolism generally occurs due to DVTs or pelvic vein thrombosis.

Pulmonary embolism is a condition where the clot that is formed deep into the veins of the patient legs (or in any other body part) breaks off and travels through the bloodstream to the lungs. The clot has a tendency to block a blood vessel in the lungs and hence damage them.

The global pulmonary embolism diagnostics market is anticipated to increase at a significant CAGR during the years 2017-2021. The pulmonary embolism diagnostic market is expected to increase due to growth in number of cancer patients, aging population, increase in per-capita healthcare expenditure, etc. Yet the market faces some challenges such as, prohibition of Technegas (an agent of V/Q Scan) in the US and introduction of Novel Oral anticoagulants.

