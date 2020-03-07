Pet Food Market Industry Size, Share, Demand, Business Growth, Competitive Landscape and Forecast to 2021

Global Pet Food Industry – A Global Market Overview (2017-2021) (Avail A 10% Off)

The latest report titled “Global Pet Food Market Research Report 2017-2021” divided by product type, applications, industry verticals, and research regions build an in-depth explanation of the perspectives, and comprehensive market statistics. The report presents a thorough analysis of the Pet Food Market covering key trends, deployment models, challenges, market drivers, future roadmap, ecosystem player profiles, strategies, and value chain.

Top Key Players -Nestle Purina PetCare, Colgate-Palmolive (Hills Pet Nutrition), Mars Incorporated, Blue Buffalo Pet Products Inc.

Scope of the Report

The report titled Global Pet Food Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2017-2021 Edition) provides an in-depth analysis of the global pet food market with detailed analysis of market size on the basis of value along with the comprehensive examination of each of the major segments of the market, namely, dog food and cat food.

Growth of the overall global pet food market has also been forecasted for the period 2017-2021, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Regional Coverage

The US

UK

France

Germany

Canada

Executive Summary

The pet food market can be segmented on the basis of pet type, product type, ingredients and price. On the basis of pet type, market can be segmented into dog food, cat food and other pet food, while on the basis of product type, the market can be classified into wet food, dry food and treats & mixers. The market can be distinguished into natural and non-natural food, on the basis of ingredients. However, on the basis of price, the food market can be segmented into economy pet food, mid-priced pet food and premium pet food. Among all the classifications, segmentation on the basis of pet type is most popular, with dog food dominating the market.

The major growth drivers for the global pet food market are: an increase in the pet population, pet humanization, health conscious consumers, upsurge in urbanization and personal disposable income. Despite the market is governed by various growth drivers, there are certain challenges faced by the market such as pet obesity, grinding challenge, supply chain challenge and nutritional sustainability. Some of the recent trends in the market include the rise in social awareness among consumers, sustainable packaging, cooked pet food and exotic ingredients.

