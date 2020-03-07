Plant Based Milk Market Global Size, Demand, Top Companies, Revenue and Growth 2021

Global Plant Based Milk Industry – A Global Market Overview (2017-2021)

The latest report titled “Global Plant Based Milk Market Research Report 2017-2021” divided by product type, applications, industry verticals, and research regions build an in-depth explanation of the perspectives, and comprehensive market statistics. The report presents a thorough analysis of the Plant Based Milk Market covering key trends, deployment models, challenges, market drivers, future roadmap, ecosystem player profiles, strategies, and value chain.

Top Key Players:Archer-Daniels-Midland, WhiteWave Foods, Hain Celestial Group, Inc. and Daiya Foods Inc.

Scope of the Report:

The report entitled Global Plant Based Milk Market: Size, Trends & Forecasts (2017-2021), provides analysis of the global plant based milk market, with detailed analysis of market size and growth, and segmentation of the industry. The analysis includes the market by value and by volume.

Moreover, the report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall global plant based milk market has also been forecasted for the years 2017-2021, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Region Coverage

APAC

Europe

North America

Australasia

Latin America

MEA

Executive Summary:

Animal based milk refers to the milk derived from mammals, such as cows, goats and others, contains a variety of nutrients. The various milk variants can be categorized on the basis of fat content and flavor are: Whole Milk/Full Cream, Reduced Fat Milk, Low Fat Milk, Fat Free Milk and Flavored Milk. Plant based milk is defined as the milk made by grinding a bean or nut, then adding water, flavors, vitamins and minerals. The various sources of plant based milk are: Legumes, Cereals, Nuts and Seeds.

The global plant based milk market is expected to increase at high growth rates during the forecasted period (2017-2021). The global plant based milk market is supported by various growth drivers, increasing global population, increasing disposable income, increase in obese population, increase in vegan population , increasing dairy allergic consumer/ lactose intolerance, etc.

