Next-Generation Batteries Market 2019 Insights with Statistics and Growth Prediction 2025 | BrightVolt, Padre Electronics, Routejade

The market size of Next-Generation Batteries is 13200 million US$ and it will reach 20200 million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2019.

Next-Generation Batteries Market: Overview

Batteries are considered amongst the most remarkable man-made inventions in history and have been the focus of intense investigation by both scientists and engineers across the globe. Evolving from the primitive Voltaic Pile (the first electrical battery created in 1799), which used zinc and copper electrodes and brine-soaked paper as an electrolyte, a wide range of batteries are now available in the market. Amongst these, lithium-ion (Li-ion) batteries have long been considered a breakthrough in the battery landscape, resulting in revolutionary growth in the chargeable consumer electronics industry.

It is estimated that, at present, more than one billion rechargeable Li-ion cells are produced each year to cater to the demands of the portable electronics market alone. However, despite their successful market deployment, excellent energy density and cost-effectiveness, certain limitations, such as concerns related to the use of liquid electrolytes (risk of leakage and flammability), have also been associated with Li-ion batteries. A case-in-point being Samsung’s massive global recall of its Galaxy Note 7 series of mobile phones in September 2016, due to the safety issues associated with the Li-ion batteries used in them.

The Following Top Key Players in the Next-Generation Batteries Market:

BrightVolt

Padre Electronics

Routejade

Ilika

Cymbet

ProLogium Technology

STMicroelectronics

Excellatron

Front Edge Technology

Blue Spark Technologies

Enfucell

Zinergy UK

Enevate

OXIS Energy

SolidEnergy Systems, and other.

This report segments the market on the basis of Types are:

Lithium Polymer Batteries

Solid-state Batteries

Thin Film Batteries

Printed Batteries

Other

On the basis of Application, the market is segmented into:

Electronics

Appliance

Automotive

Other

Regional outlook: The regions covered in the reports of the Next-Generation Batteries market are

North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Central & South America (Brazil, Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Other)

