Feminine Protection (Sanitary Pads, Tampons and Pantyliner) Market Rising Trends, Growing Demand and Supply 2019 to 2023

Global Feminine Protection (Sanitary Pads, Tampons & Pantyliner) Market (2019-2023 Edition) ($850)

This report studies the Feminine Protection (Sanitary Pads, Tampons & Pantyliner) market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the Feminine Protection (Sanitary Pads, Tampons & Pantyliner) market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Company Coverage

Procter & Gamble (P&G)

Edgewell Personal Care Co.

Unicharm Corporation

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Regional Coverage

The US

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

China

Latin America

Scope of the Report

Hygiene refers to the comprehensive cleaning of and caring for the body that prevent the spread of diseases and help to maintain health. Hygiene often includes the health and hygiene, oral hygiene, food hygiene and personal hygiene. The personal hygiene are important to both sexes, but women have some special considerations.

Feminine hygiene considered some special areas for personal hygiene. Maintaining appropriate hygiene for intimate area is one of the significant factors in female reproductive health, sexual health and quality of life. Feminine hygiene can further be categorized into: Feminine Protection and Intimate Care.

Feminine protection includes hygiene absorbent products which are engineered to absorb and retain menstrual blood or others emanating from vagina without causing any leakage. The feminine protection segment can be classified into three major categories sanitary pads, tampons and Pantyliner.

The intimate care is separate from the regular hygiene routine, that include the proper cleaning of intimate area without upsetting the pH balance and therefore help to avoid vaginal infections such as bacterial vaginosis (BV). The major types of intimate care products are: douches, intimate wash and sprays, and feminine wipes

