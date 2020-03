Automotive and Vehicle Insurance Market Global Insights, Trends and Huge Business Opportunities 2020 to 2026

In 2017, the global Automotive & Vehicle Insurance market size was 205000 million US$ and it is expected to reach 237400 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 1.9% during 2018-2025.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the Automotive and Vehicle Insurance market and contains qualitative and quantitative insights, historical and forecasted data, competitor and regional analysis from 2014 to 2025. The research report provides analysis and information according to categories such as market segments, geographies, types and applications.

Vehicle insurance (also known as car insurance, motor insurance or auto insurance) is insurance for cars, trucks, motorcycles, and other road vehicles. Its primary use is to provide financial protection against physical damage or bodily injury resulting from traffic collisions and against liability that could also arise from incidents in a vehicle. Vehicle insurance may additionally offer financial protection against theft of the vehicle, and against damage to the vehicle sustained from events other than traffic collisions, such as keying, weather or natural disasters, and damage sustained by colliding with stationary objects. The specific terms of vehicle insurance vary with legal regulations in each region.

The report covers the profiles of major players in the global Automotive and Vehicle Insurance market such as:

State Farm, GEICO, Progressive, Allstate, USAA, Liberty Mutual, Farmers, Nationwide, Travelers, American Family and Other.

The study comprises a mix of data pertaining to the key restraints, drivers, competitive landscape, regulatory forces, key strategies implemented by the key players, and opportunities, expected to have a profound impact on the scope of growth of the market. A detailed analysis of these factors allows the report to present a reliable forecast regarding the future growth dynamics of the Automotive and Vehicle Insurance market.

Automotive and Vehicle Insurance Market, by Types:

Liability Insurance

Collision Coverage

Comprehensive Coverage

Personal Injury Protection

Automotive and Vehicle Insurance Market, by Applications/End Users:

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa.

Several important Key questions answer covered in this Automotive and Vehicle Insurance market research report:

What is status of Automotive and Vehicle Insurance Market?

What trends, challenges and barriers are influencing its growth?

What is Automotive and Vehicle Insurance Market forecasts (2014-2025)?

Who Are Automotive and Vehicle Insurance Market Key Manufacturers?

What will be the market size and the growth rate in 2025?

What are the key outcomes of the distinct analysis of the world Automotive and Vehicle Insurance Market?

The research includes historic data from 2014 to 2018 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

