Oral Mucositis Drugs Market 2020 Research and Clinical Analysis – Clevexel Pharma SAS, Colby Pharmaceutical Company, Onxeo SA, Oragenics Inc

Oral mucositis is the most common complication of chemotherapy, and occurs usually in the people suffering from head and neck cancer. It causes damage to mucosal lining of the mouth which results in formation of ulcers and infections. The disease occurs usually occurs after 5 to 10 days of a chemotherapy process in cancer patients. Oral mucositis leads to different problems such as severe pain in mouth, lack of nutrition due to inability to eat, increased risk of infections due to open sores in the oral cavity. The disease usually lasts for one week to six weeks or more.

The prominent players in the global Oral Mucositis Drugs market are:

Clevexel Pharma SAS, Colby Pharmaceutical Company, Galera Therapeutics Inc, Humanetics Corp, Innovation Pharmaceuticals Inc, Onxeo SA, Oragenics Inc, Otsuka Holdings Co Ltd, Soligenix Inc, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc, Spherium Biomed SL.

Market segment by Types

Mmelatonin

Phenylbutyrate

Pralatrexate

Rebamipide

Others

Market segment by Application

Children

Adult

Senior

