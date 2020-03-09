Feminine Protection Market 2017: by Top Manufactures, Production, Consumption, Trade Statistics, Growth Analysis, Industry Share and Forecast to 2021

Global Feminine Protection Industry – A Global Market Overview (2017-2021) (Avail A 10% Off)

The latest report titled “Global Feminine Protection Market Research Report 2017-2021” divided by product type, applications, industry verticals, and research regions build an in-depth explanation of the perspectives, and comprehensive market statistics. The report presents a thorough analysis of the Feminine Protection Market covering key trends, deployment models, challenges, market drivers, future roadmap, ecosystem player profiles, strategies, and value chain.

Top Key Players – Procter & Gamble (P&G), Edgewell Personal Care Co., Unicharm Corporation and Kimberly-Clark Corporation.

Scope of the Report

The report entitled Global Feminine Protection(Sanitary Pads, Tampons & Pantyliner) Market: Size, Trends & Forecasts (2017-2021), provides analysis of the global feminine protection market, with detailed analysis of market size and growth, and segmentation of the industry. The analysis includes the market by value and by region.

Moreover, the report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall global feminine protection market has also been forecasted for the years 2017-2021, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Regional Coverage

The US

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

China

Latin America

Executive Summary

Feminine protection includes hygiene absorbent products which are engineered to absorb and retain menstrual blood or others emanating from vagina without causing any leakage. The feminine protection segment can be classified into three major categories _ sanitary pads, tampons and Pantyliner.

The intimate care is separate from the regular hygiene routine, that include the proper cleaning of intimate area without upsetting the pH balance and therefore help to avoid vaginal infections such as bacterial vaginosis (BV). The major types of intimate care products are: douches, intimate wash and sprays, and feminine wipes.

The global feminine protection market is expected to increase at high growth rates during the forecasted period (2017-2021). The global feminine protection market is supported by various growth drivers, such as increasing global female population, increasing disposable income, increase in urban population, growth in e-commerce, etc.

