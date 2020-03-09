Exhibition Market Global Outlook 2020-2022: Informa, RELX Group, Messe Frankfurt, Messe Dsseldorf

Global Exhibition Industry – A Global Market Overview (2018-2022) (Avail A 10% Off)

The latest report titled “Global Exhibition Market Research Report 2018-2022” divided by product type, applications, industry verticals, and research regions build an in-depth explanation of the perspectives, and comprehensive market statistics. The report presents a thorough analysis of the Exhibition Market covering key trends, deployment models, challenges, market drivers, future roadmap, ecosystem player profiles, strategies, and value chain.

Top Key Players -Informa, RELX Group, Messe Frankfurt and Messe Dsseldorf.

Scope of the Report

The report entitled Global Exhibition Market: Size, Trends & Forecasts (2018-2022), provides analysis of the global exhibition market, with detailed analysis of market size by value, by venue, by segments, by region, etc. The report also includes the exhibition market analysis of the following regions: The US, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World.

Furthermore, the report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall global exhibition market has also been forecasted for the years 2018-2022, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Regional Coverage

The US

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Executive Summary

Exhibition is mainly of four types: Art Exhibition, Trade Exhibition, Consumer Exhibition and Museums. An art exhibition displays various artistic instruments such as photographs, paintings, statues, etc. Trade exhibition/shows are usually organized between organizations and businesses. Consumer exhibitions are organized to showcase newly launched products and services to potential consumers. Lastly, Museums are non-commercial exhibition and are dedicated to preserve all the valued scientific, artistic, cultural and historical objects.

There are two type of exhibition in terms of venue, outdoor and indoor exhibition. Outdoor exhibitions are usually held for products that have to be demonstrated outside. Whereas, Indoor exhibitions are organized by companies for business intermediaries or for display of artworks or historical artifacts. There are various benefits of exhibitions such as brand awareness, lead generation, networking, etc.

Global exhibition market is expected to increase with steady growth rates during the forecasted period 2018-2022. Global exhibition market is supported by various growth drivers, such as, rising digitization, increased budget allocations for b2b exhibition, increased number of venues with expanding capacities etc. still, the market faces certain hindrances and challenges, such as, operational hindrances, low exhibitor advocacy, political turbulences in key markets etc. few trends of the market are augmented and virtual reality, growing use of big data, increased demand for specialized events etc.

