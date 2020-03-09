Food Antifoaming Agents Market 2019 In-depth Analysis with inputs from Key Industry Participants

“Food Antifoaming Agents Market” research report provides an effective industry outlook, future trends and dynamics for market growth rate, market size, trading and key players of the industry’s information with forecast. Furthermore, report includes a brief on marketing research methodology as well as opportunities offered by the market. This report study describes the projected growth of the global market for approaching years from 2019 to 2025. The most up to date report comprises the latest trends that influence the market competition in the forecast period.

Ashland, Evonik Industries, BASF, Ecolab, Dow Corning Corporation, Elementis, HiMedia Laboratories, Kemira OYJ, among others.

Summary

Food antifoaming agents are compounds which are added to products such as beverages, dairy, oil, and other products to restrict the formation of foam. These additives are synthetic and used to increase the efficiency of the production process and also the shelf-life of food products. It is added to the food product in small quantity as an additive. Commonly used food antifoaming agents in the foods & beverages industry are water, silicone, oil-based additives among others.

The global food antifoaming agents market is growing due to rising consumer awareness and increased demand from the beverage industry. In addition to increasing demand for convenience food, foods & beverages, bakery & confectionery, and other food products are expected to drive the growth of the food antifoaming agents market. Additionally, value-added benefits such as prevention of foam formation and food spoilage associated with the use of food antifoaming agents are also supporting the sale of food antifoaming agents globally.

Market Segment by Product Type

Water-Based

Silicone-Based

Oil-Based

Market Segment by Application

Beverages

Bakery & Confectionery

Dairy

Oils & Fats

Others

Market Segment by Regions:

North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

These segments are thoroughly evaluated on an individual basis and a team of analysts has ensured to give a crystal clear idea about various lucrative segments of the industry. This detailed analysis using segmentation by providing precise results on industry-related markets.

The report also analyzed the evolution of industry trends. Several macroeconomic factors such as Gross domestic product (GDP) and the increasing inflation rate is expected to affect directly or indirectly in the development of the industry.

