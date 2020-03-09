Cervical Total Disc Replacement Device Market Size, Status and Estimation 2019 to 2025 | Medtronic, Depuy Synthes, Globus Medical

MarketInsightsReports has announced the addition of the “Global Cervical Total Disc Replacement Device Market Research Report” The report focuses on global major leading players with information such as company profiles, product picture and specification.

Cervical total disc replacement (CTDR) device is used to treat patients suffering from degenerative disc disorders (DDD). Neck pain is the major cause for the development of DDD in the cervical region of the spine. Cervical disc replacement procedures are performed for treatment of DDD, where the degenerated disc is removed surgically and an artificial disc is implanted in the vertebra. This is a minimal incision surgery (MIS) and results in quick recovery post-surgery, short hospital stay, and low revision surgery rate.

Medtronic, Depuy Synthes, Globus Medical, NuVasive, LDR Holding and Others…..

A growing aging population, low revision surgery rate of cervical disc replacement surgery and increasing demand for advanced innovative CTDR devices for treatment of both class I and class II degenerative disc disease are major factors leading to increased demand for CTDR devices, thereby fuelling growth of the CTDR device market.

The Cervical Total Disc Replacement Device Market is segmented by types such as,

Metal On A Biocompatible Material (M-O-B)

Metal On Metal (M-O-M)

Also, figures covering the end-user applications are provided according to the classification such as,

Hospitals

Diagnostic Laboratories

Clinics

Community Health Center

Geographically, the report takes stock of the potential of Cervical Total Disc Replacement Device market in the regions of North America including the U.S. and Canada, Latin America including Mexico, Brazil, and Argentina, Europe including the U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and Nordic, Asia Pacific except Japan (APEJ) including India, China, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, and Australia, and the Middle East and Africa including Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), South Africa, Israel, and Nigeria.

