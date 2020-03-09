Tooling Composites Market 2019-2025 Global Review and Outlook | Airtech Advanced Materials Group, Hexcel, Solvay, TEIJIN

MarketInsightsReports has announced the addition of the “Global Tooling Composites Market Research Report” The report focuses on global major leading players with information such as company profiles, product picture, and specification.

Companies Covered (Revenue, Gross Margin, and Market Share)-

Airtech Advanced Materials Group, Hexcel, Solvay, TEIJIN, and Others…..

The leading players of the industry, their market share, product portfolio, company profiles are covered in this report. The competitive market scenario among players will help the industry aspirants in planning their strategies.

Summary

The composite tools are made either from glass fiber or carbon fiber mixed with a suitable matrix (resin) such as epoxy, BMI, and others. The composite tools provide lightweight, dimensionally accurate, and affordable tooling. Carbon fibers have the highest share in the composite tooling market due to their lightweight and high strength. These properties make them a suitable tooling material for various applications in the aerospace & defense industry.

There is a mass usage of composites in the aerospace industry, with 50% of composites being used in the construction of some commercial aircraft. The use of composites has continuously increased in the composite tooling due to their lightweight, dimensionally stability, and high strength. Due to the increasing use of composites in the aerospace industry, the demand for superior composite tooling is all set to rise. Composite tooling helps in having tool design freedom and high flexibility.

The Americas accounted for the highest revenue share during 2017. The increasing demand for the use of composites in the aerospace, automotive, wind energy, military, and marine industries in the region led to the growth of the tooling composites market. The vendors in the market are expanding their business through strategic alliances and new product offerings with OEMs of automotive and aircraft manufacturers.

The Tooling Composites Market is segmented by the types such as,

Polyester

Glass Fiber

Vinyl Esters

Epoxies

Also, figures covering the end-user applications are provided according to the classification such as,

Aerospace

Automotive

Construction

Wind Energy

Military and Marine

Market Segment by Regions:

North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

These segments are thoroughly evaluated on an individual basis and a team of analysts has ensured to give a crystal clear idea about various lucrative segments of the industry. This detailed analysis using segmentation by providing precise results on industry-related markets.

The report also analyzed the evolution of industry trends. Several macroeconomic factors such as Gross domestic product (GDP) and the increasing inflation rate is expected to affect directly or indirectly in the development of the industry.

