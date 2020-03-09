Healthcare Fraud Detection Software Market 2019 Analysis and Precise Outlook – IBM (US), Optum (US), SAS (US), McKesson (US), SCIO (US), Verscend (US)

The report titled "Healthcare Fraud Detection Software Market" report will be very useful to get a stronger and effective business outlook. It provides an in-depth analysis of different attributes of industries such as trends, SWOT analysis, policies, and clients operating in several regions.

The healthcare fraud analytics market is projected to reach USD 9.6 billion by 2025 from USD 1.2 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 30.8%. Market.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Healthcare Fraud Detection Software Market: IBM (US), Optum (US), SAS (US), McKesson (US), SCIO (US), Verscend (US), Wipro (India), Conduent (US), HCL (India), CGI (Canada), DXC (US) and others.

Global Healthcare Fraud Detection Software Market Split By Product Type and Applications:

This report segments the global Healthcare Fraud Detection Software Market on the basis of Types are:

Descriptive Analytics

Predictive Analytics

Prescriptive Analytics

On the basis of Application , the Global Healthcare Fraud Detection Software Market is segmented into:

Private insurance payers

Public/government agencies

Employers

Third party service providers

Regional Analysis For Healthcare Fraud Detection Software Market:

For the comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Healthcare Fraud Detection Software Market is analysed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India and others. Each of these regions is analysed on the basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

Important Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:

– Detailed overview of Healthcare Fraud Detection Software Market.

– Changing market dynamics of the Healthcare Fraud Detection Software Market industry.

– In-depth segmentation of Healthcare Fraud Detection Software Market by Type, Application etc.

– Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value.

– Recent industry trends and developments.

– Competitive landscape of Healthcare Fraud Detection Software Market.

– Strategies of key players and product offerings.

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

