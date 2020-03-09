Sodium Hydroxide Market Insights and Global Outlook During 2020 to 2025; OxyChem, Olin Corporation, Formosa Plastics Corporation

The Sodium Hydroxide Market recently Published Global Market research study with more than 100 industry informative desk and Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed TOC on “Sodium Hydroxide Market”.

Over the next five years, the global Sodium Hydroxide Market will register a 4.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, and the market size will reach USD 38.63 billion by 2025, from USD 32.06 billion in 2019.

DowDuPont, Shin-Etsu Chemical, OxyChem, Olin Corporation, Formosa Plastics Corporation, Westlake (Axiall), Asahi Glass, Tosoh, Covestro, Ineos Chlor Ltd, SABIC, Basf, Kemira, AkzoNobel, LG Chemical, Solvay, GACL, Tokuyama Corp, Hanwha Chemical, Aditya Birla Chemicals, Huatai Group, Wanhua Chemical (Ningbo), SP Chemical(Taixing), Shandong Jinling, Haili Chemical, Xinjiang Zhongtai Chemical, Tangshan Sanyou Alkali Chloride, Xinjiang Tianye, ChemChina, Beiyuan Group and Others.

Sodium hydroxide is an inorganic compound with the formula NaOH. It is a white solid ionic compound consisting of sodium cations Na⁺ and hydroxide anions OH⁻.

This report segments the market on the basis of Types are Liquid Caustic Soda, Solid Caustic Soda, Caustic Soda Flake, Caustic Soda Particle and Other.

On The basis Of Application, the market is segmented into are Pulp and Paper, Textiles, Soap and Detergents, Bleach Manufacturing, Petroleum Products, Aluminum Processing, Chemical Processing and Other.

North America (The United States, Canada, and Mexico), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Others), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, and Rest of Europe), Central & South America (Brazil, and Rest of South America), and Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa and Other).

