Fractional HP Motor Market 2019 Insights, Trend and Forecast 2025 | Allied Motion Technologies, Johnson Electric, Regal Beloit

The Fractional HP Motor Market report is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. The report also helps in understanding the global Fractional HP Motor market through key segments including application, product type, and end user. This analysis is based on various parameters such as CGAR, share, size, production, and consumption. This helps the competitors in taking well-versed business decisions by having overall insights of the market scenario. Report explores the current outlook in global and key regions from the perspective of players, countries, product types and end industries.

The Fractional HP Motor market was valued at 45000 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 63400 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period.

A fractional horsepower motor (FHP) is an electric motor with a rated output power of 746 Watts or less. There is no defined minimum output, however, it is generally accepted that a motor with a frame size of less than 35mm square can be referred to as a ‘micro-motor’.

Prominent Manufacturers Of Fractional HP Motor Market Are Covered

Allied Motion Technologies, Johnson Electric, Regal Beloit, ASMO, Maxon Motor, Weg, Minebea, Ametek, Danaher Motion, Faulhaber, Nidec Corporation, Baldor Electric, Portescap, Groschopp, Precision Microdrives

The term ‘fractional’ indicates that the motor often has a power rating smaller than one horsepower.

Europe was the largest revenue market with a market share of 28.31% in 2012 and 25.83% in 2017 with a decrease of 2.48%. North America ranked the second market with the market share of 23.05% in 2016. The Asia Pacific market for Fractional HP Motor is expected to be the market with the most promising growth rate. Rising per capita income of people in emerging economies such as China, India, Philippines, Thailand, and Vietnam has led to an increase in demand for household appliances and other electric motor-driven systems.

Market Regional Analysis

The Fractional HP Motor regional analysis covers major region globally. United States, Canada and Mexico have the largest Fractional HP Motor market in North America. China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Korea had massive shares in Fractional HP Motor market from Asia-Pacific Region. From Europe Germany, UK, France, Italy and Russia covers most of the Fractional HP Motor industry. Brazil, Chile, Peru and Argentina holds immense potential for the Fractional HP Motor market in South America. With an enormous growth rate in Fractional HP Motor market Egypt, South Africa, Saudi Arabia captures the whole Middle East and Africa region.

