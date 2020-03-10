US Recliner Sofa Market Current and Upcoming Trends in 2017 – 2021 | Top Key Players Man Wah, Ashley Furniture, La-Z-Boy Inc

US Recliner Sofa Industry – A Global Market Overview (2017-2021)

The latest report titled “US Recliner Sofa Market Research Report 2017-2021” divided by product type, applications, industry verticals, and research regions build an in-depth explanation of the perspectives, and comprehensive market statistics. The report presents a thorough analysis of the US Recliner Sofa Market covering key trends, deployment models, challenges, market drivers, future roadmap, ecosystem player profiles, strategies, and value chain.

Top Leading Key Players : Man Wah, Ashley Furniture, La-Z-Boy Inc. and Catnapper (Jackson Furniture).

Scope of the Report

The report entitled The US Recliner Sofa Market: Size, Trends & Forecasts (2017-2021), provides analysis of the US recliner sofa market, with detailed analysis of market size by value, by order, by shipment, by growth rate, etc.

Furthermore, the report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall US recliner sofa market has also been forecasted for the years 2017-2021, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Executive Summary

Recliner sofas uses various types of fabrics, but are mainly categorized as Natural fibers, synthetic and leather. Natural fibers includes plant-based cotton, silk, wool and linen. Synthetics for sofa fabrics are polyester or polypropylene, nylon, acrylic and olefin.

There are many types of sofas like Sectional Sofa, Chesterfield, Lawson Style, Bridge Water, Divan, Settee Sofa, Recliner Sofa, etc. Even Recliner sofas have many types like Two-Position, Rocker, Riser, Wall-Hugger Recliners, Lift Chairs, Push Back, Rocker Recliners and Massage Recliner.

Recliner Sofas are of two reclining styles, power recliner sofas which are operated with the use of electricity whereas other is manual recliner sofas, reclined manually with the help of livers.

The US recliner sofa market is expected to increase with steady growth rates during the forecasted period 2017-2021. The US recliner sofa market is supported by various growth drivers, such as, available in variety of fabrics, innovative upgrades in functions, increasing demand from millennial, etc. Still, the market faces certain hindrances and challenges, such as, constant demand for additional functions, negative impact from presidential elections, criticality of inventory management, etc. Few trends in the US recliner sofa market are evolving product distribution channel, demand for customization, change in disposable income, etc.

