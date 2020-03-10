US Real Estate Appraisal Market Industry Analysis 2017-2021: Business Development, Market Size and Detailed Profiles of Top Players

US Real Estate Appraisal Industry – A Global Market Overview (2017-2021) (Avail a 10% off)

The latest report titled “US Real Estate Appraisal Market Research Report 2017-2021” divided by product type, applications, industry verticals, and research regions build an in-depth explanation of the perspectives, and comprehensive market statistics. The report presents a thorough analysis of the US Real Estate Appraisal Market covering key trends, deployment models, challenges, market drivers, future roadmap, ecosystem player profiles, strategies, and value chain.

Purchase This Report (800$ only) at:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/report/purchase/0926871091?mode=su?Mode=69

Top Leading Key Players : CoreLogic, Inc., Real Matters, Inc., Wells Fargo & Company and JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Scope of the Report

The report titled The US Real Estate Appraisal Market: Size, Trends & Forecasts (2017-2021) provides an in-depth analysis of the US appraisal market by value, by volume, by segments, by number of AMCs, appraisers tenure, etc. The report also gives an insight of the Canada addressable appraisal market opportunity.

The competition in the US Real Estate Appraisal Market is very fragmented, with several local and regional players procuring major share of the market.

Click the link to get a Sample Copy of the Report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/0926871091/the-us-real-estate-appraisal-market-size-trends-forecasts-2017-2021/inquiry?Mode=69

Executive Summary

An appraisal is a document that establishes an opinion of value for a property. Appraisals can be performed for a variety of reasons, although the most common reason is to help a lender establish the value of the collateral that is associated with a mortgage loan. In the US, most mortgage transactions require an appraisal, which needs to be performed by a certified appraiser.

Financial crises have played a critical role in shaping the relevant regulations to the appraisal process. The appraisal of a property could be done either in-house or through third-party known as Appraisal Management Company (AMC).

An AMC serves as a co-ordinator between the bank and a panel of independent third-party appraisers, who do the actual appraisal work.

The AMCs are either traditional AMC in which the appraiser visits the property site to assess the value of the property or Digitalized version of AMC known as Automated Valuation Model (AVM).

An AVM can come up with a property value much more quickly, and at much lower cost, than a human appraiser, by applying a valuation model of some sort against various sets of data. The AVMs has their own set of features and shortcomings that may evolve with time. The AVMs are at a niche stage of penetration in the US currently.

The US Real Estate Appraisal market has been on a declining trend since 2012; due to increased regulations in the industry, as a result of which several appraisers switch to other fields of work within a span of five years.

The US Real Estate Appraisal Market is further expected to depict a downward trend from 2017-2021 due to significant barriers to entry, low technology penetration in the industry, restricted demand for appraisers based on the region, etc. Yet there are certain trends in the industry such as US mortgage market scenario, poor working relations of AMCs with the appraisers, fragmented market share of mortgage lenders, etc.

Browse the Full Report Description and TOC:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/0926871091/the-us-real-estate-appraisal-market-size-trends-forecasts-2017-2021?Mode=69

Influence of the US Real Estate Appraisal Market report:

-Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risk in the US Real Estate Appraisal Market.

– US Real Estate Appraisal Market recent innovations and major events.

-Detailed study of business strategies for growth of the US Real Estate Appraisal Market -leading players.

-Conclusive study about the growth plot of US Real Estate Appraisal Market for forthcoming years.

-In-depth understanding of US Real Estate Appraisal Market -particular drivers, constraints and major micro markets.

-Favorable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the US Real Estate Appraisal Market.

Customization of the Report:

This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please connect with our sales team ([email protected]), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.

Media Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

[email protected] | [email protected]