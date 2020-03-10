European Sporting Goods Market 2020-2023 Segmentation by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application

European Sporting Goods Industry – A Global Market Overview (2019-2023) (Avail a 10% off)

The latest report titled “European Sporting Goods Market Research Report 2019-2023” divided by product type, applications, industry verticals, and research regions build an in-depth explanation of the perspectives, and comprehensive market statistics. The report presents a thorough analysis of the European Sporting Goods Market covering key trends, deployment models, challenges, market drivers, future roadmap, ecosystem player profiles, strategies, and value chain.

Top Leading Key Players : Adidas Group, Nike Inc. and PUMA.

Scope of the Report

The report entitled European Sporting Goods Market: Size, Trends & Forecasts (2019-2023) provides a detailed analysis of the sports goods market in Europe with analysis of market by value, growth and segments.

The report also includes analysis of the market in terms of value for some of the major European countries such as Germany, France, United Kingdom and Spain. Under competitive analysis, analysis of various brands and distributors of sports goods in Germany, France and Sweden has been done respectively. Moreover, the report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall sports goods market in Europe has also been forecasted for the years 2019-2023, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Country Coverage

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Spain

Executive Summary

Sporting goods consist of two types of equipment namely game and player. The game equipment is the one which is required in order to play the sport whereas the player equipment is basically the protective clothing required by the player in order to participate in the sport. Some of examples of game equipment would be clubs, cricket balls, nets etc. Protective equipments are gloves, pads, helmets etc.

The sports goods market can be segmented on the basis of type of sport and distribution channel. The market can be split on the basis of sports into team sports, outdoor sport and recreation & exercise. On the basis of distribution channel the market can be bifurcated into store based retail and online/ internet.

European sporting goods market is forecasted to grow at a healthy rate during the projected period (2019-2023). The market is supported by growth drivers such as increasing awareness of the general public regarding health and fitness, hectic work life persuading people to include sports in their daily routines and rising prevalence of obesity in the region. The market is also confronted by some challenges such as seasonal nature of the sports goods industry, counterfeit products and increasing time spent by the youth on the internet.

Growing prominence of sports goods distribution through DTC (direct to customer) channels, swelling demand for technologically advanced sports goods and rising popularity of athleisure’s are some of the latest trends existing in the market.

