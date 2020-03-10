US Bottled Water Market 2020: by Top Manufactures, Production, Consumption, Trade Statistics, Growth Analysis, Industry Share and Forecast to 2022

US Bottled Water Industry – A Global Market Overview (2018-2022) (Avail a 10% off)

The latest report titled “US Bottled Water Market Research Report 2018-2022” divided by product type, applications, industry verticals, and research regions build an in-depth explanation of the perspectives, and comprehensive market statistics. The report presents a thorough analysis of the US Bottled Water Market covering key trends, deployment models, challenges, market drivers, future roadmap, ecosystem player profiles, strategies, and value chain.

Top Leading Key Players : PepsiCo, Inc., Coca-Cola Company, Nestl_ and Danone.

Scope of the Report

The report titled The US Bottled Water Market: Size, Trends & Forecasts (2018-2022), provides an in-depth analysis of the US bottled water market by value, by volume, by segments, etc.

The report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall US bottled water market has also been forecasted for the period 2018-2022 taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Executive Summary

Bottled water is defined as water that is sealed in food grade bottles and intended for human consumption. The bottled water market is segmented according to the source, water type, packaging and distribution channels.

In the US, the bottled water became popular after tap water in areas led to serious health concerns like legionnaires, infertility, miscarriages, birth defects and increased risk of cancer. The bottled water is convenient as it is easily portable and is available everywhere. It also provides purity as water is usually placed into its container almost immediately after collection. The main disadvantage of bottle water in the US is that the cost is much higher than tap water and the container can be damaging to both the drinker and to the environment.

The US bottled water market is expected to grow at significant growth in next few years. The market is anticipated to increase due to lifestyle, continuous increase in disposable income, growth of PET bottles sector globally, internet availability and environmental-friendly packaging of bottled water. But the market also faces challenges due increase in consumer knowledge about bottled water origins and tap water safety, manufacturing, transportation and disposal of plastic water bottles and availability of low cost tap water.

