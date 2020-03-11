Varicose Veins Treatment Devices Market Growth, Share, Demand and Analysis of Key Players – Research Forecasts 2025

According to a new market research study titled ‘Varicose Veins Treatment Devices market to 2025 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product, Treatment, and End User. The global varicose veins treatment devices market is expected to reach US$ 1,032.4 Mn in 2025 from US$ 512.6 Mn in 2017. The market is estimated to grow with a robust CAGR of 9.6% from 2018-2025. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global varicose veins treatment devices market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.

Global varicose veins treatment devices market, based on the product was segmented into ablation devices and surgical instruments. In 2017, The ablation devices is the largest segment among the product segment in the varicose veins treatment devices market in 2017 and is also anticipated to hold the largest market in the year 2025. The ablation devices segment is also fastest growing segment and is accounted to grow at the CAGR of 10.1% over the forecast years owing to the ability of the ablation technique to remove stubborn veins and being one of the safest and easy to perform option for the treatment of varicose veins. Moreover, the technique also helps to reduce the surgical time, results in lesser pain, reduced hospital stay and lesser chances of post-surgical complications.

Driving factors such as increasing incidence of chronic venous diseases (CVDs), increase in the adoption of endovenous laser ablation and technological developments in varicose veins treatments are expected to promote the growth of the global market. In addition, spreading appropriate awareness regarding the importance and treatment available for varicose veins is likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the varicose veins treatment devices market in the coming years. However, lack of skilled professionals and disadvantages of the ablation techniques are likely to negatively affect the market growth creating challenges for market players in the future years to some extent.

The major players operating in the varicose veins treatment devices market include Alma Lasers, AngioDynamics, VVT Med, F care systems, Asclepion Laser Technologies GmbH, Syneron Medical Ltd., Energist Ltd., Medtronic, biolitec AG and Miravas among others. The market players are indulged into bringing new products to the market to keep to the pace of the competitive market nature. For instance, in November 2015, Medtronic introduced the VenaSeal closure system in the US that incorporates a novel technology for patient relief with varicose veins. Moreover, in January 2017, BTG International Canada Inc. conducted the Canadian commercial launch of Varithena, a drug-device combination product that was intended for the treatment of varicose veins. The drug-device was intended for use in adults with clinically significant venous reflux as diagnosed by duplex ultrasound.

The report segments the global varicose veins treatment devices market as follows:

Global Varicose Veins Treatment Devices Market – By Product



Ablation Devices

Laser Ablation Devices

Radiofrequency Ablation Devices

Surgical Instruments

Global Varicose Veins Treatment Devices Market – By Treatment

Endovenous Ablation

Injection Sclerotherapy

Surgical Ligation

Global Varicose Veins Treatment Devices Market – By End User

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

