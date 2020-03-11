Optical Microscope Market Latest Trends, Demand and Advancement 2020 to 2027

Global optical microscope market was segmented by product and end user. The product segment was segmented into digital microscopes, stereo microscopes, inverted microscopes and accessories market. Likewise, the end user segment is classified as hospital & clinics, academics & research institute pharmaceuticals & biotechnology companies.

The market for optical microscope is expected to grow significantly due to factors such as rising expenditure of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies on research and development activities, innovative product launch. However, limitation of the optical microscope is expected to act as major restraining factor for the growth of the market. In addition, developing nations offer great growth opportunities for the market during the forecast period. Also the future trend such as development in the technology is expected to drive the market in coming years.

Here we have listed the top Optical Microscope Market companies in the world

Agilent Technologies, Inc, Nikon Corporation, Bruker, JEOL Ltd, Leica Microsystems, Olympus Corporation, Carl Zeiss AG, Accu-Scope Inc, Ken-A-Vision, Inc, Crest Optics, MEIJI TECHNO CO., LTD among others.

The companies are involved in various growth strategies that are enabling the growth of the market as well as for the company. For instance, in June 2019, Olympus Corporation launched the DSX1000 digital microscope, which will improve inspection workflow and enable the analysis of samples with a single tool.

The report segments the global optical microscope market as follows:

Global Optical Microscopes Market – By Product

Inverted Microscope

Stereo Microscope

Digital Microscope

Accessories

Global Optical Microscopes Market – By End User

Academics & Research Institute

Diagnostic Laboratories

Hospitals & Clinics

Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology Companies

The global optical microscope market by end user segments was led by academic and research institutes segment. In 2018, the academic and research institutes held a largest market share of 33.95% of the optical microscope market, by end user. Also, the academic and research institutes segment is expected to grow at the fastest growth rate during the forecast period, 2019 to 2027 because of the government funding for life science research and collaborations by companies offering optical microscopes and research institutes.

