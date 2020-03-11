K-12 Educational Technology Market Present Scenario, Demand, New Developments and Research Insights – 2025 | Educomp Solutions, Next Education, Samsung

Latest Industry Research Report On global K-12 Educational Technology Market Research Report 2019 in-depth analysis of the market state and also the competitive landscape globally.

K-12 Educational Technology Market: Overview

Educational technology is the study and ethical practice of facilitating learning and improving performance by creating, using, and managing appropriate technological processes and resources.

E-learning is utilized by public K-12 schools in the United States as well as private schools. Some e-learning environments take place in a traditional classroom, others allow students to attend classes from home or other locations. There are several states that are utilizing virtual school platforms for e-learning across the country that continue to increase. Virtual school enables students to log into synchronous learningor asynchronous learning courses anywhere there is an internet connection.

The Following Top Key Players in the K-12 Educational Technology Market:

Chungdahm Learning

Dell

Educomp Solutions

Next Education

Samsung

TAL Education Group

Tata Class Edge

Adobe Systems

Blackboard

BenQ

Cengage Learning

D2L

Ellucian

IBM

Intel

Knewton

Mcmillan Learning

McGraw-Hill Education

Microsoft

Oracle

Pearson Education

Promethean World

Saba Software

Smart Technologies, and other.

This report segments the market on the basis of Types are:

Hardware

Software

Solution

Support

Other

On the basis of Application, the market is segmented into:

Pre-primary School

Primary School

Middle School

High School

Other

Regional outlook: The regions covered in the reports of the K-12 Educational Technology market are

North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Central & South America (Brazil, Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Other)

Table of Content (TOC):

Chapter 1 Introduction and Overview

Chapter 2 Industry Cost Structure and Economic Impact

Chapter 3 Rising Trends and New Technologies with Major key players

Chapter 4 Global K-12 Educational Technology Market Analysis, Trends, Growth Factor

Chapter 5 Global Market Application and Business with Potential Analysis

Chapter 6 Global K-12 Educational Technology Market Segment, Type, Application

Chapter 7 Global Market Analysis (by Application, Type, End-User)

Chapter 8 Major Key Vendors Analysis of K-12 Educational Technology Market

Chapter 9 Development Trend of Analysis

Chapter 10 Conclusion

