Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market Report Predicts High Growth with Increasing Demand from Emerging Sectors

According to the report, the global virtual reality in healthcare market was valued at approximately USD 260 million in 2018 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 3,441 million by 2027, at a CAGR of around 33.2 % between 2019 and 2027.

Virtual reality is created through a computer-aided simulated virtual environment. It provides a real-life sensory experience to an individual and produces a highly immersive and visually appealing 3-D environment, in which an individual is able to handle virtual objects and execute a series of tasks. The environment is either of the existent or replicated worlds, in which an individual is able to experience as well as interact with the objects & characters.

Moreover, virtual treatment offers myriad benefits over conventional methods of treatment. In the healthcare sector, virtual reality removes the use of drugs along with complicated invasive surgical therapies, thereby saving the cost and time. The major factors influencing the virtual reality in healthcare industry include large cases of neural disorders, escalating demand for innovative diagnostic methods, and enhanced awareness of the diseases. Furthermore, recent advancements in the domain of information technology such as computers, laptops, web connectivity, and mobile applications are expected to further propel the growth of the business.

Improvement in the surgical procedures to expand the market scope

The use of 3D prototype in the medical surgeries has brought an improvement in the surgical methods and this is likely to prompt the growth of the virtual reality in healthcare industry over the forecast timeline. For instance, surgeons need exact pictures of that inner part of the body that will undergo surgery and virtual reality through 3D imaging process will make it convenient for the surgeon to view the inner body part.

Moreover, the growth of healthcare IT infrastructure is likely to push the market trends over the forecast timeline. Apart from this, applications of VR immersion therapy in mental disorders like depression and phobias will further elevate the expansion of virtual reality in healthcare industry over the forecast timeline. Nonetheless, the low level of expertise among the doctors to adopt innovative techniques and lack of proficiency in deploying VR services in the healthcare & medical sector will inhibit the market surge over the forecast timespan.

Visualization segment to dominate the application landscape

Visualization segment is expected to garner the revenue of nearly USD 860 million by 2027. The growth of the segment can be credited to the ability of visualization to offer hands-on experience in medical schools & colleges. For the record, the western university of health sciences in California has converted study of human anatomy through the creation of the virtual reality lab, thereby helping the students get virtual experience to work on the human body.

Hospitals. Clinics & Surgical Centers to lead the end-user segment

The growth of the segment can be attributed to a rise in the application of VR for the purpose of diagnosing & surgeries. The segment is likely to hit the revenue of USD 1,369 million by the end of the forecast timeline.

North America to account for major regional market revenue share

The growth of the regional market can be attributed to the wide usage of VR in training & development of healthcare professionals along with the use of the technology for assistance in treating psychosomatic & neural disorders.

The key players included in this market are SimX, Inc.,Medical Realities Ltd., SURGICAL THEATER, LLC, Intuitive Surgical, General Electric, Facebook Technology LLC (Oculus VR), Firsthand Technology, Inc., FundamentalVR, ImmersiveTouch, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Mindmaze, Osso VR, Program-Ace, Psico Smart Apps, S.L., Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD., Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, Vicarious Surgical, and zSpace, Inc.

This report segments the virtual reality in healthcare market as follows:

Global Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market: By Offering Segment Analysis

Hardware Device Head Tracking Systems Head-Mounted displays Non-Immersive Systems

Software

Services

Global Medical Device Interoperability Market: By End-User Segment Analysis

Hospitals

Ambulatory Cares

Clinics & Imaging Centres

Global Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market: By Application Segment Analysis

Visualization (Virtual Endoscopy, Colonoscopy)

Radiotherapy

Computer Assisted Surgery (Training, Planning, Rehearsal, and Delivery) Neurosurgery Laparoscopic Simulators

Dentistry

Disability & Rehabilitation

Pain Management

Phobias

Telehealth

Medical Training/Teaching/Determining Level of Skill

Mental Health, Psychological Therapy, & Post Traumatic Stress Disorder

Global Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America U.S.

Europe UK France Germany

Asia Pacific China Japan India

Latin America Brazil

Middle East and Africa

