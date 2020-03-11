Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Market Overview Analysis and Business Opportunities Outlook 2025 | Amazon, Alibaba, Rakuten, IBM

Latest Industry Research Report On global Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Market Research Report 2019 in-depth analysis of the market state and also the competitive landscape globally.

The Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce market report provides information regarding market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, global market competition landscape, market drivers, challenges and opportunity, capacity, revenue and forecast 2025. This report also includes the overall and comprehensive study of the Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce market with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is exhaustive quantitative analyses of the Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce industry and provides data for making strategies to increase market growth and effectiveness.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The global Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Market size was 6348.3 million US$ and it is expected to reach 11390 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 8.8% during 2019-2025.

Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Market: Overview

B2B e-commerce, short for business-to-business electronic commerce, is the sale of goods or services between businesses via an online sales portal.

The B2B e-commerce market has been evolving rapidly owing to the pervasive impact of the global online ecosystem and changing nature of buyers. It comprises buying and selling of goods and services between companies via an online platform. The key offering is primarily a website, where an online market is created bringing together buyers as well as sellers of products or services. The B2B e-commerce market landscape has changed significantly as Google Shopping and AmazonSupply have targeted suppliers across the B2B e-commerce space.

The Following Top Key Players in the Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Market:

Amazon

Alibaba

Rakuten

IBM

SAP Hybris

Oracle

IndiaMART

Walmart

Mercateo

Magento (Adobe)

Global Sources

NetSuite, and other.

This report segments the market on the basis of Types are:

Buyer-oriented E-commerce

Supplier-oriented E-commerce

Intermediary-oriented E-commerce

Other

Intermediary-oriented E-commerce had the biggest market share of 70% in 2018.

On the basis of Application, the market is segmented into:

Small and Medium Enterprise

Large Enterprise

Other

Small and Medium Enterprise is the greatest segment of Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce application, with a share of 67% in 2018.

Regional outlook: The regions covered in the reports of the Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce market are

North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Central & South America (Brazil, Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Other)

Table of Content (TOC):

Chapter 1 Introduction and Overview

Chapter 2 Industry Cost Structure and Economic Impact

Chapter 3 Rising Trends and New Technologies with Major key players

Chapter 4 Global Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Market Analysis, Trends, Growth Factor

Chapter 5 Global Market Application and Business with Potential Analysis

Chapter 6 Global Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Market Segment, Type, Application

Chapter 7 Global Market Analysis (by Application, Type, End-User)

Chapter 8 Major Key Vendors Analysis of Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Market

Chapter 9 Development Trend of Analysis

Chapter 10 Conclusion

