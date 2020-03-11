Power Tool Accessories Market Research Analysis and Product Scope Outlook 2025 | Bosch, Techtronic, Makita, Snap-on

Latest Industry Research Report On global Power Tool Accessories Market Research Report 2019 in-depth analysis of the market state and also the competitive landscape globally.

The Power Tool Accessories market report provides information regarding market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, global market competition landscape, market drivers, challenges and opportunity, capacity, revenue and forecast 2025.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The global Power Tool Accessories Market is valued at 9570 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 11800 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.1% during 2019-2025.

Power Tool Accessories Market: Overview

Power tool accessories are products used in power tools. Power tool accessories include drill bits, screwdriver bits, router bits, abrasives, saw blades and threading products, etc.

The US was the world’s largest consumer and second largest producer of power tools, accounting for 24 percent of sales and 12 percent of output. The US market will account for approximately one-sixth of additional global sales. The country is a significant market for power tools because it is home to substantial tool using industries such as construction, general manufacturing, and motor vehicle production and repair.

China was the second largest national market for power tools, with ten percent of global demand, and was the largest producer, with one-third of global output. In addition, power tool growth in China through 2018 will be nearly double the global average.

The Following Top Key Players in the Power Tool Accessories Market:

Stanley Black & Decker

Bosch

Techtronic

Makita

Snap-on

Hilti

Hitachi Koki

Husqvarna

Baier

Klein Tools, and other.

This report segments the market on the basis of Types are:

by type:

Drill Bits

Screwdriver Bits

Router Bits

by type:

Hole Saws

Miter Saw Blades

Wire Wheels & Brushes

Other

On the basis of Application, the market is segmented into:

Hole Saws

Miter Saw Blades

Wire Wheels & Brushes

Sander Backing Pad

Abrasive Sanding Discs

Sandpaper

Other

Regional outlook: The regions covered in the reports of the Power Tool Accessories market are

North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Central & South America (Brazil, Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Other)

Table of Content (TOC):

Chapter 1 Introduction and Overview

Chapter 2 Industry Cost Structure and Economic Impact

Chapter 3 Rising Trends and New Technologies with Major key players

Chapter 4 Global Power Tool Accessories Market Analysis, Trends, Growth Factor

Chapter 5 Global Market Application and Business with Potential Analysis

Chapter 6 Global Power Tool Accessories Market Segment, Type, Application

Chapter 7 Global Market Analysis (by Application, Type, End-User)

Chapter 8 Major Key Vendors Analysis of Power Tool Accessories Market

Chapter 9 Development Trend of Analysis

Chapter 10 Conclusion

Scope of the report:

The report evaluates the growth rate and the Market value based on Market dynamics, growth inducing factors. The complete knowledge is based on the latest industry news, opportunities and trends. The report contains a comprehensive Market analysis and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.

