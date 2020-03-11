Tofu Market Size, Demand and Growth Forecast 2025 | House Foods Group, MORINAGA, Pulmuone, VITASOY

Global Tofu Market, projects a standardized and in-depth study on the ongoing state of Market, providing basic industry insights such as definitions, classifications, supply chain, applications and industry cost structure. The report precisely delivers productive information about development policies and plans as well as manufacturing processes and techniques.

Tofu is prepared by coagulating soy milk and then pressing the resulting curds into soft white blocks. Tofu can be soft, silken, firm and extra firm. It has a subtle flavor and can be used in sweet and savory dishes. Tofu is a naturally gluten-free and low-calorie food. It contains no cholesterol and is an excellent source of protein

Global tofu market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period 2019-2024.

Report includes top leading companies Hain Celestial, House Foods Group, MORINAGA, Pulmuone, VITASOY

Global Tofu Market, By Type

Processed Tofu

Unprocessed Tofu

Global Tofu Market, By Application

Restaurant

Food Factory

Others

Asia-Pacific Holds the Major Share in Tofu Market

Asia Pacific dominated the global tofu market in terms of revenue while United Kingdom leads the market growth specifically, due to shifting lifestyle patterns towards veganism followed by U.S. The major contributing countries in Asia-Pacific region are China, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, the Philippines, Thailand, and Indonesia. China is one of the fastest growing market for soybean and is anticipated to be major exporter as well. This will ultimately affect the growth market for tofu and tofu based products.

Global tofu market is segmented by type, distribution channel, and geography. On the basis of the distribution channel, the market is segmented into supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores, online retailers, and others. Also, the study provides an analysis of the tofu market in the emerging and established markets across the world, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa.

Table of Contents:

Report Overview: It includes Tofu market study scope, players covered, key market segments, market analysis by application, market analysis by type, and other chapters that give an overview of the research study.

Executive Summary: This section of the report gives information about Tofu market trends and shares market size analysis by region and analysis of global market size. Under market size analysis by region, analysis of market share and growth rate by region is provided.

Profiles of International Players: Here, key players of Tofu market is studied on the basis of gross margin, price, revenue, corporate sales, and production. This section gives a business overview of the players and shares their important company details.

Regional Study: All of the regions and countries analyzed in the Tofu market report are studied on the basis of market size by application, market size by product, key players, and market forecast.

Key Players: This part of the Tofu market report discusses about expansion plans of companies, key mergers and acquisitions, funding and investment analysis, company establishment dates, revenues of manufacturers, and their areas served and manufacturing bases

