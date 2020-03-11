Lease Management Software Market Emerging Market Size & Share Statistics and Growth Opportunities by 2027

According to the report, the global lease management software market was valued at approximately USD 1,075 million in 2018 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 3,565 million by 2027, at a CAGR of around 14.2% between 2019 and 2027.

Lease management software assists commercial real estate experts in formulating, examining, and distributing leases as well as relevant documentation. It also provides a central databank that saves the information and built-in financial analysis tools. This helps end-users in effectively handling lease payments, preparation of abstracts & stacking agendas, and exact examining of lease-level financial information. Lease management software also integrates its working with real estate portfolio management software to demonstrate property owners with a complete outlook of their real estate possessions. Lease management software helps in simplifying management operations and fulfilling business objectives.

Request Free Sample Copy of Research Report @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/lease-management-software-market-by-product-type-on

(The sample of this report is readily available on request.)

Our Free Sample Report Includes:

Major Market Players

Market Size and Share Analysis

Key Drivers and Restraints

Global Market Opportunities and Challenges

Market Scope

Product Development & Innovation

Competitive Assessment & Intelligence

FnF Research Methodology

New Lease accounting principles to steer the market growth

Accounting standard codification 842 and global financial reporting standard 16 are likely to totally alter the laws that regulate the accounting protocols for leases. Due to this, simple worksheets and physical processes will not be sufficient to maintain lease data and do lease calculations. This, in turn, will favorably impact the expansion of lease management software industry during the forecast timeline.

Moreover, infrastructural growth across the globe is propelling the need for real-time access to property information. Apart from this, the growing focus of property or real estate owners on improving scalability, cost-efficacy, and time-efficiency will propel the demand for property management software. All these factors will further impel the growth of the lease management software market over the forecast period. In addition to this, asset & product differentiation along with the escalating need for the SAAS model of property management will further drive the market trends. Nonetheless, security risks, as well as budget constraints related to lease management software, will steer the growth of the market.

Enquire more about this report before purchase @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/inquiry/lease-management-software-market-by-product-type-on

(You may enquire a report quote OR available discount offers to our sales team before purchase.)

Some of the major participants in the lease management software business include AMTdirect, AppFolio, Buildium, CoStar Realty Information, Inc., LeaseEagle, Link Systems, Inc. (Prolease), ManageCasa, MRI Software LLC, Nomos One, Odessa Technologies, PropertyBoss Solutions, RAAMP, LLC, Re-Leased Software Company Ltd., Rentec Direct, SimplifyEm, Spacebase, View The Space, and Visual Lease.

Cloud-based segment to dominate the lease management software market in terms of value

The growth of the segment can be credited to a rise in the number of end-users and firms choosing cloud installation as it is scalable & cost-efficient. The cloud-based segment is set to accrue the revenue of nearly USD 1,070 million by the end of the forecast timeframe.

Real estate management software to lead the vertical segment

The growth of the real estate management software segment can be attributed to its escalating popularity among core property management software providers. Apart from this, the need for creating new software solutions and setting up a suitable framework for fulfilling the business goals of the property owners will further drive the growth of the segment.

Request Customized Copy of Report @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/customization/lease-management-software-market-by-product-type-on

(We customize your report according to your research need. Ask our sales team for report customization.)

North America to majorly contribute towards the overall market earnings during the forecast period

North American market is projected to garner revenue of nearly USD 1,210 by 2027. The growth of the market in the region can be due to the high acceptance of property management software and the huge presence of global as well as regional players.

This report segments the lease management software market as follows:

Global Lease Management Software Market: By Product Type Segment Analysis

On-Premise

Cloud-Based

Global Lease Management Software Market: By Vertical Segment Analysis

Hospitality

Real Estate

Telecommunications

Retail

Healthcare

Public Sector

Manufacturing & Logistics

Higher Education

Others

Global Lease Management Software Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America U.S.

Europe UK France Germany

Asia Pacific China Japan India

Latin America Brazil

Middle East and Africa

About Us:

Facts & Factors is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Facts and Factors are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds. Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Contact Us:

Facts & Factors

Global Headquarters

Level 8, International Finance Center, Tower 2,

8 Century Avenue, Shanghai,

Postal – 200120, China

Tel: +86 21 80360450

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.fnfresearch.com