Astonishing growth in Identity theft protection services market is expected to reach US$ 8522.07 million by 2027, growing at an estimated CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period due to increasing digital payments and E-commerce transactions

A comprehensive research study titled Identity theft protection services market has been recently added by Absolute Markets Insights to its extensive repository. The statistical data has been compiled by means of qualitative and quantitative research methodologies which help to make informed business decisions. The report also sheds light on the several dynamics of the global business such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities. Additionally, it also offers analytical data of trading attributes like local consumption, global consumption, import, and exports. The base year considered for the study is 2019 and the forecast period for this publication is 2020-2027. The entire demand-supply chain has also been exclusively examined by researchers.

Financial fraud has grown substantially in the last few years. Growing adoption of smartphones and increased internet penetration led to the adoption of digital banking by the consumers. Credit card frauds are increasing nowadays due to increasing dependence on internet-based financial transactions because of the factors such as convenience and speed. Growing online payment mode along with the frauds associated with it is a major factor driving the growth of identity theft protection services market. As the E-commerce sector is flourishing, online payment has witnessed prevalent growth over the period. As the internet penetration and e-commerce services is growing, identity theft is expected to continue, thereby driving the overall market growth.

In recent times, governments have shown positive steps towards curbing identity theft such as the BuySecure initiative in the United States, a dedicated task force for identity theft in the United States. Europe is the second largest market for identity theft protection services because of the large number of fraudulent activities happening due to stealing of postal mails, increasing number of phishing activities to trick people and get their information and malicious software activities. For security of the people in European countries, the European Network and Information Security Agency (ENISA), an EU agency created to advance the functioning of network and information security, safeguarding the identity and data of population. Rising demand for artificial intelligence technologies is expected to propel the overall industry growth over the forecast period. The AI powered identity theft protection by IBM Watson is one of the instances. AI powered new technologies such as DeepCode are providing prominent solutions for identity theft protection.

The global geographical regions such as North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Africa, and Europe are considered for the study of dynamic aspects of the businesses. Different top-level key players are also enlisted in order to obtain in-depth knowledge and informative data of companies. Some of the key players are also profiled in this research report. Different industry analysis tools such as SWOT and Porter’s five-technique are further used while analyzing the global identity theft protection services market.

Key Findings of the Report:

In terms of revenue, global identity theft protection services market is expected to reach US$ 8522.07 million by 2027, as the digital payments and e-commerce transaction are increasing.

On the basis of application, the identity theft protection market is segmented into consumer and enterprise. The usage of identity theft protection service is more by the consumer because the fraudsters can easily access individual’s data as the consumers are not taking precautions to protect their identity.

Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the highest growth rate over the forecast period. Rising usage of social media apps and online shopping is making individuals vulnerable to lose identity credentials. With growing digitization majority of financial transactions are done using credit card and debit card.

Some of the players operating in the identity theft protection services market are Europ Assistance USA, Inc., Experian Information Solutions, Inc., ID Watchdog, IDENTITY FRAUD, INC., IdentityForce, Inc., IdentityIQ, Symantec Corporation, TransUnion LLC, Trilegiant Corporation, amongst others.

Identity Theft Protection Services Market:

By Theft Type

Bank Fraud

Phone and Utility

Employment and Tax

Credit Card Fraud

Others

By Application

Consumer

Enterprise

By Geography

North America S. Canada Mexico

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Nordic Countries Denmark Finland Iceland Norway Sweden Benelux Union Belgium The Netherlands Luxemburg Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India New Zealand Australia South Korea Southeast Asia Indonesia Thailand Malaysia Singapore Rest of Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Egypt Kuwait South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



